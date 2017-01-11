Nite Ize Key Band-It Stretch Wristband

For those with a predisposition for organization, convenience and simplicity, Nite Ize® unlocks the secret to clever key management. Today, the Colorado manufacturer introduces several new products to satisfy a Type A temperament.



Key Band-It™ Stretch Wristband: The Key Band-It is a durable, comfortable, stretchy key wristband equipped with a Nite Ize polycarbonate S-Biner® MicroLock and a stainless steel split ring to keep keys close at hand. Made of waterproof, sweat-proof and latex-free TPR material, this key accessory is extremely low profile and comfortable making it ideal for those managing multiple keys and looking for a solution to keep them easily accessible and hands-free. The accordion design is universal and will accommodate most wrist sizes. The included S-Biner MicroLock features two steel wire gates and a center lever that, with a simple twist, locks or unlocks the gates. The S-Biner also provides a secure connection to the split ring. The split ring attaches to the S-Biner which can then be attached or detached from the wristband quickly and easily if needed. Available in smoke, blue, orange and lime for $3.99.

IdentiKey™ Tags & IdentiKey Card Storage + ID System: The IdentiKey Tags are durable write-on labels that make key identification simple. Made of a resilient TPE rubber, these colorful tags can be written on with permanent marker or pen for easy identification and are an excellent alternative to paper key identifiers. With the IdentiKey Tags, keys for roof racks, sheds or gates that are used only occasionally can be identified quickly when needed. Available in a pack of five, these tags can be used conveniently on their own or as refills to accompany the new IdentiKey Card Storage System. This system organizes up to four keys in a compact, hard-shell cartridge, easy for storing just about anywhere. A small hole at the bottom of each IdentiKey Tag can be fixed to a knob on the card storage cartridge for secure storage. Two key cartridges can be combined together by aligning the small snaps on the back and pressing in place to successfully organize up to eight keys. MSRP $3.99 for tags and $5.99 for system.

SlideLock® KeyRack™ – S-Biner: For even greater clipability options, this Nite Ize KeyRack features a large #4 size Nite Ize SlideLock Carabiner and is paired with five stainless steel S-Biner MicroLocks to hold up to ten keys. The unique SlideLock feature of the carabiner provides secure, convenient attachment with a locking gate and was specifically designed with a larger opening to better accommodate those wanting a larger carabiner opening for more convenient attachment options. The stainless steel S-Biner MicroLocks feature a center lever made of durable plastic that will keep keys securely locked in place with a simple twist motion. MSRP $10.99.

KeyRing Locker – S-Biner: This stainless steel ring combined with five colorful polycarbonate S-Biner MicroLocks can hold and identify up to ten keys. Each S-Biner can accommodate two standard metal keys and, with the patented MicroLock system, will keep them securely locked in place with a simple twist motion. Each MicroLock is a different color for easy key identification and can be detached when needed which makes the KeyRing Locker an extremely convenient accessory. MSRP $5.99.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

