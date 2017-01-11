Nite Ize Dual CamJam 1" Webbing Tensioner The beauty of this product is its simplicity and versatility. Not only is it easy to attach to virtually any piece of one inch webbing without any sewing or threading, but it is even easier to adjust.

The versatile Dual CamJam® 1” Webbing Tensioner from Nite Ize® creates the ultimate “do it yourself” tie down system. With two cam locking mechanisms, this innovative and easy-to-use buckle can be attached to almost any one inch flat or tubular webbing to create a custom tie down system for confidently securing loads.

“The beauty of this product is its simplicity and versatility,” Nite Ize Founder and CEO Rick Case said. “Not only is it easy to attach to virtually any piece of one inch webbing without any sewing or threading, but it is even easier to adjust. Unlike traditional straps that have to be formed in a loop, the Dual CamJam Webbing Tensioner can be used in a straight line which increases the amount of usable webbing length.”

The other major unique advantage of the fixed-end configuration is the 3-to-1 mechanical advantage. For example, the user can apply 50 pounds of force to achieve a 150 pound result - a great advantage over using more complicated ratcheting cam straps.

Cam one is used to position and lock -- arrows help direct users to properly feed the webbing through the buckle. After fixing one end of the strap to an anchor point, the first cam can be positioned and locked exactly where needed. Cam two is then used to tighten and secure -- after passing the webbing through the other anchor point, the second cam on the front of the buckle works to tighten and secure the load. The Dual CamJam can be used as described above or in a traditional loop configuration.

The tough and durable zinc alloy buckle has a working load rating of 600 pounds and a break strength of 1,800 pounds* -- enough to hold a hammock safely, secure gear to a roof rack or safeguard heavier weighted items like a load of 2x4s in a truck bed or trailer.

Available for $13.99 MSRP. For more information visit NiteIze.com.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

For more information, please visit NiteIze.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Richardson / 720-508-4741 / krichardson(at)niteize(dot)com

*Webbing break strengths vary. Do not exceed stated working load limit of webbing.