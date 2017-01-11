Pet Owners: Do Your Duty with Nite Ize Pack-A-Poo Bag Dispenser

Nite Ize Pack-A-Poo Bag Dispenser Dog business is now our business. We believe a product is only as useful as it is accessibly convenient – when you need it, you want it to be available without a hassle. The Pack-A-Poo makes responsible clean up convenient.

The Environmental Protection Agency considers dog waste to be a significant source of pollution and as environmentally threatening as oil and toxic chemicals. For the millions of dog owners worldwide, this means it is their duty to responsibly dispose of their dog doody. The new Pack-A-Poo® Bag Dispenser from Nite Ize® makes ease of this inglorious task and delivers a convenient solution for pet owners to bag it and trash it.

The Pack-A-Poo features a clamshell design made of a durable polypropylene that will accommodate the included roll of bags. The unique revolving core makes it easy to pull out one bag when needed or quickly roll up excess bags that may have been pulled out, using the spinning wheel on the bottom. The easy-to-open and close design makes replacing bag rolls simple – one roll of 15 certified biodegradable and compostable poo bags are included with purchase but the Pack-A-Poo will accommodate standard waste disposal bags as well so users can refill with nearly any roll.

The Pack-A-Poo can be attached two ways: clip it to a backpack or belt loop using the included #2 sized polycarbonate Nite Ize-made S-Biner® (a double-gated carabiner) or attach to a leash and secure it with the integrated clips. These versatile carrying options ensure there is no excuse not to clean up.

“Dog business is now our business,” Rick Case said, Founder and CEO of Nite Ize. “We believe a product is only as useful as it is accessibly convenient – when you need it, you want it to be available without a hassle. The Pack-A-Poo makes responsible clean up convenient. It is easy to use, quality made and an improvement to other options on the market.”

The Pack-A-Poo Bag Dispenser will be available for $6.99 from NiteIze.com.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

For more information, please visit NiteIze.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Richardson / 720-508-4741 / krichardson(at)niteize(dot)com