New Perspective Senior Living announced today that previous Brookdale executive, Chris Hyatt, has joined the company as Partner, Investor & Chief Operating Officer. In this new position Hyatt will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization. Company founder, Todd Novaczyk retains his position as Chief Executive Officer, as does that of Ryan Novaczyk, in his role of President and Chief Financial Officer.

“The addition of Chris to the Executive Team positions us well to achieve our long term growth objective of having 10,000 seniors ‘Living Life On Purpose’ in a New Perspective Senior Living Community by 2025. His depth of industry experience will be invaluable as we bring our unique approach to aging successfully to more seniors,” said Todd Novaczyk.

“New Perspective is a premium regional developer and operator of high quality senior housing, and they have a unique platform that presents tremendous opportunities for growth,” said Hyatt. “After visiting several communities, I left extremely energized by the organization’s passion for serving seniors.”

“I am excited to welcome Chris to the team, he believes what we believe and will be an invaluable resource in helping put the resident first in everything we do,” said Ryan Novaczyk.

Hyatt is an accomplished and well regarded industry operator with close to 20 years of experience helping to strategically position and build some of the country’s largest and most successful senior living companies. Most recently Hyatt served as Executive Vice President of Operations Support for Brookdale. Prior to joining Brookdale, Hyatt was Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer at Emeritus Senior Living which merged with Brookdale in 2014. Hyatt began his senior housing career with Emeritus in 1998 and over the years held multiple senior leadership positions with the company.

Over the years Hyatt has served on the Board of Directors for Argentum (formerly ALFA) and currently serves as secretary and treasurer on the Argentnum Senior Living Certification Commission (SLCC) Board of Commissioners. He is also an active member of American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) and the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing (NIC).

Hyatt is one of many additions to the New Perspective Senior Living Team in recent years. The organization recently added Scott McCutcheon as Senior Vice President of Business Performance, Lore Brownson as Senior Vice President of Quality Services and Chief Compliance Officer, Chris Wright as Vice President of People Performance,Steve Beck, Vice President of Sales and Doug Anderson, Vice President of Marketing.

About New Perspective Senior Living

Founded in 1998, New Perspective Senior Living (NPSL) is a family owned company that develops and operates vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. It’s foundational belief—that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity—was forged from the personal experience of caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease. Today, the company serves over 2,000 seniors through Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care options. The company, based in Eden Prairie, Minn., has won multiple awards including Top Assisted Living Facility, Best-of-the-Best Dining Experience and Top Workplaces.