Jumpstart Foundry Launches 2017 Application

In the face of regulatory changes and major shifts in the healthcare industry, Jumpstart Foundry, JSF, has started its 2017 search for twenty of the most innovative healthcare technology startups from across the country. For the past seven years, JSF has pursued an alternate approach to early stage investing. JSF has adapted its investment model to align incentives between investors and entrepreneurs, built business units to support its portfolio and provide companies an unfair advantage over other healthcare startups in the market. This year, Jumpstart Foundry will invest in twenty healthcare startups from across the country.

Jumpstart Foundry leverages its network of industry partners and healthcare stakeholders to gain industry insight which informs investment decisions. Each year JSF works with healthcare industry partners to conduct exhaustive research on industry trends, issues and needs. With this knowledge in hand, JSF then take their results and search across the country for high-quality, seed and growth stage companies with innovative solutions that solve existing issues in the healthcare industry.

“All the changes in DC are leading us to think 2017 will be an incredible opportunity for start-ups to gain market traction,” says Vic Gatto, CEO of Jumpstart Foundry. “Jumpstart's industry clients are looking for innovations and solutions to make a difference and significantly impact healthcare. It should be a lot of fun to see what the best entrepreneurs nationwide can bring to make something better this year.”

Jumpstart Foundry’s search is aided by a proprietary scoring application to help identify top candidates among the hundreds of applications JSF receives. The scoring system is based on product development, customer/market fit, and talent behind the team. The system allows JSF to review hundreds of application in less time and make smart, data-driven investment decisions.

“At an early stage, the hard numbers that most VCs look at are useful, but because of their fluid nature, they don’t paint a complete picture of a startup’s strength and potential,” says Eller Mallchok, Program Manager at Jumpstart Foundry. “That’s why we’ve built an application that identifies strong product teams. Our big questions are: is the product seamless, superior to competitors and is the team capable of taking that product to market?”

JSF invests $150K in each company in exchange for 7.5% equity with a $50K service fee for the Jumpstart Foundry Platform.

The platform includes:



Stakeholder Discovery - Jumpstart presents solutions to industry partners to help companies land pilots and paying customers.

Capital Connect - Connections to leading investors across the country

Strategic marketing support through sister company Undisputed (http://www.undisputed.co).

Access to an extensive talent network and suite of discounted services from partner vendors.

You can read more about the Jumpstart Platform at (https://www.jsf.co/platform/).

In addition to the JSF Platform, companies within the JSF portfolio are guaranteed the opportunity to exhibit at the 2017 Health:Further summit (http://www.healthfurther.com) where they can expect to gain exposure among top healthcare investors and industry leaders. With notoriously long, 12-18+ month sales cycles, healthcare start-ups require a broad network of industry contacts to maintain healthy sales pipelines. Health:Further provides a space for entrepreneurs to make valuable connections to leaders in healthcare innovation.

To date, the Jumpstart Foundry model has yielded strong results with a 71% three-year success rate. Driven by the unique combination of capital and support, JSF has grown an impressive portfolio that has gone on to raise more than $40MM in follow-on funding. Andrew Steele, CEO BeckonCall (JSF 2016 Portfolio company) commented, "The JSF Ecosystem is as - perhaps more - valuable to us than JSF's investment in BeckonCall. We're getting massive benefit from the intros they have made for us so far!"

With applications open, Jumpstart Foundry gears up for another exciting and successful year. Applications for investment from Jumpstart Foundry will be open from January 10th - March 31st. Investment decisions will be made at the end of April. Requests for a full application can be found at http://www.jsf.co/apply.

--

About Jumpstart Foundry

Jumpstart Foundry is a seed-stage healthcare innovation fund with one goal : Make Something Better. We invest, guide and support our partners through a systemized, step-by-step process and work towards success, together.