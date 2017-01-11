Tony Roma’s Celebrates 45 Years of Happy “Rib Faces”

Tony Roma’s knows how to make taste buds cheer, and as we celebrate our iconic heritage as a global brand, we are also excited to keep an eye to the future as we build on that heritage and transform our brand experience.

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, announces the celebration of Tony Roma’s 45th anniversary with a special menu designed to satisfy the cravings of its most passionate fans. When Chef David Smith first threw baby back ribs on the grill in 1972, a legend was born, and the Tony Roma’s name become synonymous with the world’s best tasting ribs. As a tribute to its fans, Tony Roma’s restaurants around the world are offering a special menu featuring the items that made Tony Roma’s famous. From January 11 – January 17, participating Tony Roma’s USA locations will offer fans a special $45 menu for two that includes two Classic Romaritas®, a signature Onion Loaf, choice of Kickin' Shrimp or Steak Flatbread, and a full rack of Tony Roma's world-famous Baby Back Ribs to share. What better way to celebrate!

“As we celebrate 45 years of satisfying guest’s cravings for the world’s best ribs and creating happy ‘rib faces’, we are excited to offer Tony Roma’s fans a special menu that shines the spotlight on classic menu items that are true favorites around the world,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Romacorp. “Tony Roma’s knows how to make taste buds cheer, and as we celebrate our iconic heritage as a global brand, we are also excited to keep an eye to the future as we build on that heritage and transform our brand experience.”

With this celebration of the past comes a strong outlook on the future for the Tony Roma’s brand. Tony Roma’s new global prototype restaurant on International Drive in Orlando, launched in October 2016, redefines the Tony Roma’s brand experience and is the model for all future locations around the world. The new restaurant builds on Tony Roma’s strong heritage and positions the brand for future domestic and international growth by transforming the restaurant environment, service approach, and food and beverage offerings to meet the demands of today’s consumer. The brand and restaurant transformation has already been met with enthusiastic feedback from local, national and international guests and influential industry media.

“While our first 45 years made the Tony Roma’s brand a household name around the world, we believe that our redefined brand experience and renewed focus on innovation will set the Tony Roma’s brand up for unprecedented restaurant and retail growth for many years to come,” said Stephen K. Judge, CEO of Romacorp. “We are overwhelmed at the incredible response we are seeing from Tony Roma’s fans and industry media to our brand transformation, and excited to build the foundation for the next 45 years.”

For more information about Tony Roma’s 45th Anniversary Menu, please visit http://www.tonyromas.com. For information about Tony Roma’s New Global Prototype and franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.