CloudIQ Tech, a growing cloud company, helping businesses, big or small, make the right cloud move to realize the true economies of cloud, has announced that it has achieved a Gold status for the Microsoft Cloud Platform Competency. The gold level is the highest Microsoft partner level, putting CloudIQ in an exclusive category with the other top partners.

The milestone achievement demonstrates CloudIQ Tech’s deep commitment, vast expertise in Microsoft cloud solutions and its team’s willingness to acquire in-depth knowledge and proficiency in Cloud tools and solutions while uniquely aligning them to evolving Microsoft’s Cloud Strategy and Competency goals. It is to be noted that to earn a Microsoft Gold Competency Certification, partner’s team members must successfully demonstrate their level of technology expertise in general, and deep knowledge of Microsoft and its products in particular. It is a valuable recognition by Microsoft for its partner’s holistic expertise in designing, migrating, integrating and delivering Windows-based applications and infrastructure solutions in the cloud using the Microsoft platform.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Prem Kumar Kandalu, CEO of CloudIQ Tech, said ”By achieving a Gold Competency, our dream to be part of the distinguished top 1 percent of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem has come true. This is a major step towards our objective of becoming a well known strategic player in Microsoft Cloud Solutions. Already within a short span of time we had become an Azure Gold Partner and now this Gold status for Microsoft Cloud Platform Competency will help us deliver cloud solutions with more confidence so that our customers drive innovative solutions on the latest Microsoft technology and move ahead successfully”.

About CloudIQ Tech:

CloudIQ Tech is a technology company helping businesses get the best out of emerging technologies, innovation and creative ideas. Our firm conviction that cloud is the way to go has enabled us to invest considerable time and efforts in R&D, focusing in designing, building, and managing cloud infrastructures and solutions that are uncomplicated, easily deployable, scalable while delivering the much needed edge from day one to our customers. The efforts are continual, ably supported by our team of cloud technical experts holding the highest possible certificate levels in designing, developing and implementing AWS and Azure cloud-based solutions.

Today our portfolio includes a range of Solutions & Services that comprise Cloud Consulting, Cloud Migration, Cloud Infrastructure Management services and Managed Cloud services besides DevOps Orchestration and home grown cloud apps and products. These cloud solutions empower people and organizations to innovate, increase operational efficiency, find opportunities to reduce cost and increase profits, and stay ahead of competition

