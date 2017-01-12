LendEDU Announces Partnership With One Tree Planted “We are excited about the long term environmental impact of our partnership”

LendEDU today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a Vermont based non-profit 501(c)3. One Tree Planted was started to reforest our planet and provide education, awareness and engagement on the importance of trees. One Tree Planted is currently working on reforestation campaigns in Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. One Tree Planted works with local reforestation partners to plant proper tree species and ensure high survival rates in each region.

One Tree Planted was founded in by Matt Hill in the beginning of 2014. The organization prides itself on the 80/20 model, in which 80% of our revenue goes directly to tree planting, and 20% goes towards developing and growing our various programs. One Tree Planted works with local reforestation partners to plant proper tree species and ensure high survival rates in each region.

“We are excited about the long term environmental impact of our partnership” Said Nate Matherson, Co-Founder & CEO of LendEDU. “Our team was looking for a way to give back in a meaningful way. We were inspired by the reforestation mission and fight against deforestation” Said Matherson.

LendEDU is dedicated to helping students and graduates make smart financial choices. LendEDU helps match consumers with financial companies. LendEDU will donate one tree for every customer helped in 2017. Initially, LendEDU will allocate the donation to One Tree Planted’s Colorado Rockies project.

“We are excited to plant trees on LendEDU’s behalf ” Said Matt Hill, Founder of One Tree Planted. “LendEDU’s commitment will help fund micro-reforestation projects that would not otherwise be able to get off the ground” Said Hill.