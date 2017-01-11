TransAct Energy Corp Signs MOU for Mexico City MSW

"Zero Emissions Waste Optimization Plant"

TransAct Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: TEGY) announced today it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tecnosilicatos de Mexico S.A. de C.V of Mexico City. In the MOU, Tecnosilicatos guaranteed to supply TransAct with a minimum of thirteen hundred and twenty (1,320) metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day for its proposed zero-emissions waste optimization plant (Z.E.W.O.P. TM).

TransAct has since provided Tecnosilicatos with a formal “Waste Supply Agreement “which is now under legal review and will form the basis for a binding relationship. Under the terms of the MOU, Tecnosilicatos has until the end of January to finalize the agreement.

TransAct is now undertaking the process of securing/reviewing industrial sites for the Z.E.W.O.P. TM in the south-east quadrant of Mexico City heading towards Puebla, MX.

About Tecnosilicatos de Mexico de C.V.

Tecnosilicatos de Mexico de C.V. (http://tecnosilicatos.com.mx/) is a privately held company and recognized as specializing in socially responsible waste management. Its main activities are recycling, treatment and disposal of MSW. Tecnosilicatos constructs and operates landfills. They are a leading company in Mexico in the management and complete recycling, reuse, treatment and processing of Municipal Solid Waste.

About TransAct Energy Corp.

TransAct Energy Corp. is a Nevada organized company that owns proprietary technology called Zero Emissions Waste Optimization Plants (ZEWOP™) which takes Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and produces multiple products without any residuals returning to the environment. These by-products include 18 different product streams including potable water, fuels, heavy metals, scrap metals, aluminum, glass, waxes, sugars and carbon which may be resold back into the marketplace at a profit. The Company intends to develop its ZEWOP™ technology in conjunction with municipalities globally who are facing waste-management growth while trying to alleviate environmental impacts. Please visit http://transactenergycorp.com for more information or follow us on twitter at transactenergycorp@transactenergyc.

Safe Harbor This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.