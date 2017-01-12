Termite Terry Pest Control, Inc., of Costa Mesa, California, has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016. This is the seventh consecutive year that Termite Terry Pest Control has received this award.

“It is quite an honor to have received the Super Service Award seven years in a row,” said Terry Singleton, the company’s President. I want to thank our office staff, pest control technicians and termite repair crews for taking great care of our clients and making this possible.”

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the pest control companies in California were able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

About Termite Terry Pest Control

“Termite” Terry Pest Control, Inc., is located in Costa Mesa California and specializes in pest and termite control services, fumigations and wood damage repairs. "Termite" Terry Singleton is available for press interviews on this subject. Photos are also available. Consumers, property managers and real estate companies interested in obtaining information about this issue or pest-control-related topics can visit his website at http://www.TermiteTerry.com