Cambridge Engineered Solutions Metal Modular Conveyor Belt "Our customizable Metal Modular allows processors to easily replace traditional modular plastic belts with a metal detectable, stainless alternative that is far safer for the consumer." Tracy Tyler, CEO, Cambridge Engineered Solutions

In response to ongoing contamination issues in the meat and poultry industries, Cambridge Engineered Solutions, the world’s largest metal conveyor belt manufacturer, has introduced Metal Modular. The new modular-style metal conveyor belt is similar in pitch, size, structure and application to plastic modular belting, but its fastener-free integrated flight design practically eliminates food contamination issues.

Cambridge will debut Metal Modular on a working conveyor at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE 2017) in Atlanta on Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 (Booth B3852).

“For years, both plastic and metal conveyor belts have been used on the same poultry processing lines to take advantage of their associated strengths and benefits,” said Tracy Tyler, CEO, Cambridge Engineered Solutions. “Recently, however, several high-profile plastic contamination issues have resulted with older modular belts. Our customizable Metal Modular allows processors to easily replace traditional modular plastic belts with a metal detectable, stainless alternative that is far safer for the consumer.”

Cambridge’s variable, patented reinforced edge technology and design for Metal Modular allows it to deliver several unique and proprietary benefits currently not available in plastic or metal belts.

During the manufacturing process, Cambridge can vary spacing across the belt’s width and make the mesh denser at points of distress to add strength and rigidity where needed. In addition, three connection points reinforce the stainless steel wires, preventing them from falling into product during processing.

Further customization capabilities using exclusive rail match technology allow Cambridge to fabricate Metal Modular to easily drop into a customer’s existing conveyor support beds and insert integrated flights in exact locations.

The belt design is robust in nature and will withstand the harshest of environments and sanitation treatments.

Ideal applications for Metal Modular include both horizontal and incline conveyors for processes such as bagging, pack-outs, dip tanks, macerators and in-feeds.

“As a division of Rexnord, one of the only manufacturers offering both metal and plastic belts and conveyor components, we are uniquely qualified to evaluate and supply the best solution for each customer’s needs,” said Barry Voshell, Cambridge’s Director of Global Business Development.

Technical Specifications



Widths up to 120” (3048mm)

Speeds up to 200fpm (61mpm)

Temperatures up to 1000°F (538°C)

Materials: T316SS, T304SS

For more information, visit http://www.cambridge-es.com.