PowerTest 2017 features 12 four-hour, in-depth instructional seminars on Wednesday and Thursday of the conference, which is scheduled for February 27-March 3, 2017 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California. Hosted by NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association, PowerTest 2017 is a five-day technical conference on electrical power systems commissioning, acceptance and maintenance testing, and safety, featuring more than 40 educational sessions overall.

The PowerTest 2017 Early Bird registration deadline has been extended to Jan. 14, 2017.

Electrical power systems professionals are drawn to the conference’s Monday and Tuesday lineup for its 27 unique electrical maintenance and safety presentations and four panel discussions. PowerTest Wednesday and Thursday attract technicians, engineers, and facility-substation managers to the 12 in-depth seminars.

The Wednesday and Thursday sessions are four-hour seminars designed to take a deeper dive into various specialties. These seminars offer in-depth instruction on testing procedures through an exploration of key topics, trends, and challenges within electrical power system testing and maintenance. Seminar topics include:

Wednesday, March 1, 2017



Power Transformer Commissioning — presented by Donald Platts and Brandon Dupuis, OMICRON electronics Corp. USA

2018 Edition of NFPA 70E Changes — presented by Jim White, Shermco Industries; D. Ray Crow, DRC Consulting Ltd.; and Daleep Mohla, DCM Electrical Consulting Services

Thursday, March 2, 2017



Mechanical Condition Assessment of Transformers Using Sweep Frequency Response Analysis — presented by Dinesh Chhajer and Robert Foster, Megger

Exploring Ohmic Trending of Battery Systems and Battery Capacity Testing: What Do These Tests Tell Me? Which One Should I Use? — presented by Tom Sandri, Shermco Industries

For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 conference brochure.

PowerTest attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Early Bird registration discounts, available now until January 14, 2017. PowerTest 2107 registration or a social pass is required to attend all conference events and networking activities. Additional fees may apply. Discounts are available for NETA Accredited Companies and NETA Alliance Program subscribers, and by registering for multiple seminars.

Register for PowerTest 2017 at http://www.powertest.org or call 888-300-6382 (NETA).

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.