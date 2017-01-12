LED Parking Lot Light 7 New DLC Qualified that can replace up to 1000W Metal Halide and backed with a 10 year warranty

MyLEDLightingGuide is proud to announce its new family of LED Parking Lot Lights that are DLC Qualified and backed with a 10 year warranty.

“We now offer 7 new LED Parking Lot Fixtures that are DLC Qualified” says Dwayne Kula, president of MyLEDLightingGuide.com. "Our models range from 80 watts to 300 watts, producing from 11,000 lumens to 45,900 lumens that is also UL Listed and backed with a 10 year warranty."

These LED Fixtures are stylish and so simple to install. It's as simple as removing your existing fixture and then installing the new LED Fixture on your existing pole. Reducing cost of maintenance goes hand in hand with reducing cost of operation with these LED Parking Lot Fixtures. They are built and designed to last a very long time.

Guiding consumers towards more energy efficient high quality products is the main goal at MyLEDLightingGuide, along with pre and post sales support. It is achieved by providing the consumer a superior product when it comes to LED lighting solutions. With the new DLC Qualified LED Parking Lot Fixtures, we are able to save more energy and create quicker pay backs for the customer.

About Us

It is the primary goal at MyLEDLightingGuide.com to help the commercial customers save energy and money by using safe, efficient LED lighting for their facilities. Our goals is to educate the customer with real information about LED Lighting and show them how to convert from their older style lights over to LED. Click here for more information on our LED Parking Lot Fixtures.