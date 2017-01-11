Fareportal employee delivers gift to child at Covenant House We hope through our volunteer efforts and charitable donations we are able to make a measurable difference in communities both close to home and around the world.

Sam Jain, the founder and CEO of Fareportal, has always believed in the importance of giving back to the community, and the 2016 holiday season was no exception. Beginning on Giving Tuesday, CheapOair, a leading flights-focused concierge travel service and Fareportal brand, kicked off its holiday campaign with a video documenting a recent trip to bring solar-powered lights to school children with limited access to electricity.

CheapOair provided funding for transportation, logistical support, and manpower to deliver over 1,000 Luci® lights provided by MPOWERD, Inc. to a Nepalese community devastated by an earthquake in 2015. The video was posted on Facebook on Giving Tuesday and to date has received 668,000 views, 900 shares, and 14,000 likes.

To accompany the video, the brand encouraged followers on social media to nominate friends and family who regularly go above and beyond to give back to the community. Each day from the beginning of the campaign through December 24th, CheapOair rewarded a deserving nominee with a $50 CheapOair gift card.

In the second phase of the campaign, CheapOair launched another video following the Manhattan Girls Chorus on a day of caroling at retirement homes throughout New York City. To reward the chorus’ efforts to spread the holiday spirit, CheapOair donated $2,000 to help the chorus continue its mission of focusing on musical excellence and the development of confident young women. The video was posted on Facebook on December 21st and has received 168,000 views, 1,000 shares, and 3,000 likes to date.

Fareportal has a longstanding commitment to helping the local community, especially during the holidays. The company continued this tradition through various initiatives with local charities including longtime partner Covenant House. This year, Fareportal employees surprised members of the Mother & Child Program at Covenant House with toys for each of the children. In the spirit of giving, the company also donated $5,000 to help provide every young adult in Covenant House’s New York City program with a gift card for the holidays.

“Giving back is a large part of our company culture here at Fareportal and we try to do a little extra during the holidays to help those in need.” said Jain. “We hope through our volunteer efforts and charitable donations we are able to make a measurable difference in communities both close to home and around the world.”

In addition to participating in company-sponsored events, Fareportal also supports and encourages employees take on causes of their own. This year, Fareportal organized donation boxes encouraging employees to contribute used coats for New York Cares and linens and hygiene items for the Bowery Mission.

