We’ve heard the requests from retailers and others who want to use our Scandit Case with the iPod touch.

Scandit, developer of leading software-based barcode scanning solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, today announced the Scandit Case for iPod touch. The new Scandit Case for iPod touch is the next-generation version of the Scandit Case and features improved materials that increase ruggedness and grip. The Scandit Case works with all of Scandit’s mobile scanning solutions, provides protection during everyday activities, and offers a scanning experience equivalent to handheld scanners and mobile computers at a fraction of the cost. The Scandit Case for iPod touch is available now and will be demonstrated in Scandit’s booth (#454) at NRF Retail's BIG Show on January 15-17, 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Just like the Scandit Case for iPhone 6/6s, the new Case for iPod touch is designed to operate without additional electrical components by leveraging the device’s built-in camera and flash to scan barcodes with unprecedented ease of use. This significantly reduces the substantial maintenance and support costs that are typically associated with dedicated scanners.

The iPod touch is an affordable and lightweight device that’s perfectly suited for in-store retail use and can easily be deployed by enterprises throughout their organizations. When paired with Scandit’s Case, mobile software, and cloud services, the iPod touch becomes an enterprise-grade data capture device that offers optimized ergonomics.

The Scandit Case is part of Scandit’s evolving product line, including mobile software and cloud services designed to address mission-critical data capture workflows across the retail enterprise such as Order Entry, Proof of Delivery, Inventory Management, Inventory Lookup, Pricing and Markdown, Product Tracking and Tracing, Product Data Lookup and Stock Taking.

“We’ve heard the requests from retailers and others who want to use our Scandit Case with the iPod touch,” said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. “We’ve taken the best parts of our Scandit Case design for iPhone 6/6s and created a redesigned Case for the iPod touch that includes improved materials, a lanyard loop, and a better overall data capture experience that our customers are sure to love — especially when they calculate the 5x TCO savings.”

Links

– Learn more about the Scandit Case: http://www.scandit.com/products/case

– Learn more about Scandit: http://www.scandit.com

About Scandit

Scandit is the leading enterprise mobility and data capture company, specializing in barcode scanning solutions that transform business processes across industries including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and retail. Through its software technologies and cloud services, Scandit empowers organizations to rapidly build, deploy and manage mobile apps for smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. The resulting solutions offer a lower total cost of ownership than traditional, dedicated devices. Scandit’s solutions portfolio includes patented, software-based optical data capture technology, an innovative iPhone Case and rapidly deployable enterprise mobile apps. Built on its ‘Flow’ Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP) for Data Capture, the company’s cloud-based mobility solutions are enabling business transformation for thousands of businesses worldwide, including top brands Cardinal Health, Coop, The Home Depot, NASA and Verizon Wireless.

For more information visit http://www.scandit.com.