The Synergy Companies Name Mike Harrington as New President

The Synergy Companies Inc., a leading provider of Professional Employer and Human Capital Management services, has announced the promotion of Michael J. Harrington to the role of President. With 21 years of experience with the company, most recently as Executive Vice President & General Manager, he takes the place of retiring President and Founder Jon A. Skulborstad.

“It’s truly an honor to be promoted to the role of President for this fantastic organization,” said Harrington. “I look forward to continuing my two decades of hard work in growing Synergy, and thank Jon for his 26 years of devoted service.”

As President, Harrington will be fully responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Synergy and will work closely with the CFO in managing all financial duties and responsibilities. He will report to the Board of Directors, all of whom are shareholders and have been with the company for over 25 years.

“Mike is uniquely qualified and highly deserving of this responsibility by having served in virtually every facet of PEO business operations,” said Skulborstad. “I am proud of Synergy’s ability to attract and retain such a highly qualified, trustworthy, and dedicated employee and leader. With the trust and guidance of our Board of Directors, we all wish Mike and his team great success in taking Synergy to the next level. I’m truly excited to turn the helm over to a younger generation.”

Harrington and his senior management team collectively have over 90 years of experience with Synergy. Skulborstad will remain in a guidance capacity as Chairman of the Board, vested partner, and significant shareholder.

About Synergy

Synergy provides a full spectrum of Professional Employer and Human Capital Management services and has delivered total HR solutions since 1989. Synergy removes costly and time-consuming HR functions from the day-to-day responsibilities of their business clients. Striving to be an extension of every client, Synergy acts as a trusted advisor and dedicated HR specialist in benefits administration, payroll processing, employee training, and workplace safety so that clients can get back to what they do best. For more information, visit http://www.mysynergy.com.