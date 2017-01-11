FPX Recognized as a Great Workplace

Our commitment to business culture and creating dynamic workplaces allows us to recruit and retain people who build best-in-class products with a passion to serve customers.

FPX, a leader in enterprise Configure-Price-Quote® (CPQ) applications, was recently certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. FPX earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/fpx.

“Our commitment to business culture and creating dynamic workplaces allows us to recruit and retain people who build best-in-class products with a passion to serve customers,” said Dave Batt, Chief Executive Officer for FPX. “With offices in Dallas, New York, Minneapolis, London, and Munich, it’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a great workplace in the most competitive hiring markets in the world.”

For more than 30 years, FPX has pioneered innovations that enable businesses to sell more by selling smarter and delivering a customer-centric user experience. FPX’s suite of applications offers the power and adaptability to help even the most complex organizations streamline processes and improve the entire experience of buying and selling for sales teams, partner channels, and end users.

"We applaud FPX for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with FPX should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

For more information on FPX and its workplace culture, visit FPX.com or follow FPX on Twitter at @FPX.

About FPX:

FPX is a SaaS company and leading provider of enterprise Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) applications. Based in Dallas, TX, FPX delivers a platform of cloud-based solutions that enables large, global companies to sell complex products and services with incredible speed, efficiency and precision across all channels. FPX Enterprise CPQ empowers companies to augment their existing CRM systems, Commerce sites, and ERP applications by providing an omni-channel platform to optimize and automate all Quote-to-Order business processes, including configuration, pricing, quoting, contract management, workflow, e-signature, and data management. More information is available at http://www.fpx.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.