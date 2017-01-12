Find Influencers Find influencer stats and contact info from any page influencers are linked, quickly, and easily.

Influence.co, the platform for influencers and brands to connect, is launching a new chrome browser extension named Influencer ENGAGE. Built to keep up with the continuing growth of influencer marketing, it aims to expedite the way brands, agencies, the press and media find and contact influencers online, a process that has always been extremely time intensive.

With Influencer ENGAGE users can now seamlessly identify and contact influencers, thereby turning the entire web into an online influencer database. When browsing on Chrome browser, the extension will identify anytime an Instagram or twitter user is linked, and enable users to browse through all social media handles featured on the web page and identify influencers by location, social media reach, and engagement stats.

Influence.co Engagement Score, one of the extensions most popular features, equips brands to quickly determine how influential an individual really is and helps achieve a higher return on time and money invested. This gives brands the tools to find the most applicable influencers for an upcoming campaign and contact them with ease.

Find an influencer that's absolutely loved? Quickly save their information and contact them later by simply clicking the heart to add them to the favorites tab. At anytime, go back to the favorites tab to access their online resumes and contact information via Influence.co. Most influence.co profiles features brands they have worked with, categories they are influential in, their geographical location, and how to get in contact with them. Brands can finally optimize the way they search for influencers online.

Claiming a profile on influence.co will now make it easier for thousands of brands and agencies worldwide to find and contact users (influencers) for future projects. The more information users provide in their profile, the more they will stand out to brands searching for their next influencer.

Influence.co continues to bridge the gap between influencers and brands. They are making it more convenient to build authentic relationships with the influencers any brand's target audience craves and the brands influencers love.

