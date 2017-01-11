Gregory Hold Reports Growth Figures for Hold Brothers Companies

Hold Brothers Capital, LLC.

Hold Brothers has shown record growth in employee and trader numbers this past year. Staffing has grown by 20%, with the addition of executive hires in the compliance and management departments. These additions help further key business objectives.

Hold Brother’s U.S. trader base has also grown by 37%, exceeding projections and reinforcing Hold Brother’s status as a leader in the field.

“We pride ourselves on our self-clearing priority, superior technology offerings and exceptional support services which enable our traders to succeed in all market conditions. Focusing on win-win relationships between the trader and the firm has resulted in good organic growth for Hold Brothers this year. We continue to run an honest operation and prioritize protection of our traders order flow. We do not engage in underhanded practices such as selling order flow to third parties or coat tailing orders.

Other notable milestones from this past year include the firm’s FINRA membership, expansion of available routing options for traders, major upgrades to Graybox, and a new Hoboken office to support expansion.” CEO Gregory Hold commented.

About Hold Brothers

Hold Brothers Capital is a leader in providing equities traders with the tools and information they need to execute trades quickly, effectively and efficiently, in any market environment. Since 1994, Hold Brothers has been committed to developing flexible and cutting-edge technology designed to meet the changing demands of the global trading industry. For more information, please visit http://www.hold.com.

*Hold Brothers is the marketing name for Hold Brothers Capital, LLC, (a registered broker-dealer and a CBOE and FINRA member) and its affiliates. All securities activities and transactions are handled through Hold Brothers Capital LLC.