West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced it has appointed Chris Althoff to lead the Minneapolis healthcare practice. Althoff, a senior director with the firm, transferred from Chicago to Minneapolis effective January 1, 2017.

Althoff has more than 15 years of healthcare industry experience, leading large-scale business and technology transformation to address regulatory and other enterprise strategic needs. His areas of expertise include channel, customer experience, and retail engagement strategies; digital experience planning; operations; organizational change; and technology strategy and integration.

“Complexity and ongoing change in the healthcare marketplace is driving increased demand for resources and insights that can help organizations adapt their operations quickly,” said Tom Ewers, director and leader of West Monroe Partners’ Minneapolis office. “Chris Althoff’s strong blend of healthcare operations and technology expertise, along with his track record for leading successful transformation, will provide outstanding leadership for our healthcare clients in the region as well as for expanding our healthcare practice in Minneapolis.”

Althoff joined West Monroe Partners in 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Invoyent, LLC, a healthcare business and technology consultancy for which he was a partner and co-founder. He led Invoyent’s digital experience practice, which focused on the health plan market and its ecosystem, producing core B2B and B2C solutions such as customer experience, member portal and service experience, and HIT/HIE/provider connectivity. Previously, he held consulting roles with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Deloitte Consulting. He began his career with Accenture.

“West Monroe Partners has built a truly distinctive reputation and set of capabilities in the healthcare space,” said Althoff. “I look forward to leveraging those capabilities to expand our healthcare practice in Minnesota and the upper Midwest and to working with clients across the region to capitalize on opportunities in an evolving market.”

