Seceon, the only threat detection and management company to visualize, detect, and eliminate cyber threats in real-time, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named the company a Security Startup of the Year finalist and Most Innovative Security Software of the Year Product Excellence finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Seceon enables its enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers to dramatically speed visualization, detection and elimination of cyber-threats through its real-time, automated threat detection and response capabilities. Using advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning, patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon enables customers to detect and respond to all forms of viable threats in minutes, instead of hours or days, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information. Seceon’s award-winning Open Threat Management Platform is quickly gaining notoriety as a breakthrough solution effective at detecting and stopping the most dangerous and costly threats as soon as they happen, while dramatically lowering IT costs. The company and its platform have been recognized as one of Network World’s “Hot Security Start-ups 2016,” CIO Review’s Top 20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Companies, Silicon Review’s Top 20 Fastest Growing Security Companies, and Golden Bridge Award Startup of the Year. Seceon has also received recognition as a security strategy finalist in Light Reading’s Leading Lights awards and in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for security analytics and best security startup.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by Info Security Products Guide for our company and product excellence in cybersecurity,” said Chandra Pandey, Seceon founder and CEO. “Our status as an innovative leader in this industry is a direct result of the passionate Seceon team members who commit to solving cyber security’s biggest challenges in visibility and threat detection every day. Their efforts continue to drive significant technological advances for Seceon in behavioral analysis, machine learning and dynamic threat intelligence to deliver rich visibility, holistic threat detection and the elimination of threats in real-time.”

Seceon OTM

Powered by advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning and patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon OTM provides customers with a proverbial “SOC-in-a-Box™,” automating human and time intensive analysis and decision-making to significantly speed the time to detection and remediation. Anticipating attackers’ behavior choices, the solution enables both enterprises and MSSPs on behalf of their customers to see and stop the threats as they happen, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information.

About Seceon

Taking a new approach to conventional threat detection and management, Seceon helps today’s enterprise detect and stop both recognized and never-seen-before threats when they happen, instead of days, weeks or months later. Leveraging intelligent data collection and analysis, Seceon’s Open Threat Management platform provides unmatched visibility across the entire network—from users and devices to applications and flows—surfacing only the most relevant threats in real-time and the means necessary to eliminate them immediately. To learn more about Seceon’s comprehensive, Open Threat Management platform, please visit http://www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.