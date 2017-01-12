Epharmix, a leader in evidence-based digital healthcare, announced Thursday that it is working with Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis to help prevent hospital readmission for the organization’s most challenging patients. The participating program, the hospital’s Stay Healthy Outpatient Program or SHOP, helps at risk patients avoid repeated hospital visits and ensures participating patients have access to the care they need at home.

"Technology at its best supports care providers and patients,” said Dr. John Lynch, Vice President and Chief of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “Tools like these lend support to our mission to take exceptional care of all our patients.” Barnes-Jewish Hospital at the Washington University Medical Campus is the largest hospital in Missouri and the largest private employer in the St. Louis region. It consistently ranks one of the top hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. In the 2016-2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Ranking, Barnes-Jewish and Washington University ranked number 11 in the nation. The Stay Healthy Outpatient Program team will primarily be using Epharmix interventions focused on post-discharge and chronic condition management, including EpxHeartFailure and EpxCOPD.

Epharmix’s clinically-validated messaging empowers medical personnel to remotely monitor their high- and rising-risk patients between visits. Epharmix improves outcomes for the most challenging patients and decreases workload through automated communication.

“Epharmix is grateful to partner with a team that is both so innovative and committed to providing high-quality care for all patients,” said Blake Marggraff, CEO of Epharmix. “Barnes-Jewish is proof that large providers serving a diverse patient population can do right by their members and their employees while creating real value for themselves.”

About Epharmix

Epharmix builds condition-specific communication tools to help care teams monitor high- and risking-risk patients. The text and phone-based system automatically collects biometrics and symptoms for 23 indications, from heart failure and diabetes to substance use and postpartum depression. Epharmix interventions are designed and piloted by 51 independent clinical researchers and 24 physicians across 10 academic institutions. Interventions align with a combined 42 quality metrics or national improvement initiatives, enabling revenue generation and cost savings in addition to greater staff efficiency.

For more information, visit https://www.epharmix.com

Video - https://vimeo.com/192490372

eBook - http://tinyurl.com/EpharmixResarch-BJH

Press Kit - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B8XWUKPL0rO4ZDhENERqVlZZQzQ

Contact information

Email: joe(at)epharmix.com

Phone: 314-236-3129

###