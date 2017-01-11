We are thrilled to have two luminaries deeply committed to ethical leadership and responsible business practices across the globe speaking at this year’s World’s Most Ethical Company Honoree Gala and Global Ethics Summit.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that Bill Bradley, author and former U.S. Senator, and Cindy McCain, Co-chair, Arizona Governor’s Council on Human Trafficking and member of the McCain Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council, will join the distinguished faculty for Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honoree Gala and 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit® in New York, March 14-16, 2017.

Senator Bradley will be the keynote speaker at the annual celebration of the World’s Most Ethical Companies on Tuesday, March 14 following the public announcement of those companies recognized by Ethisphere. The World’s Most Ethical Companies program honors those that excel in promoting ethical business standards and practices internally, enabling managers and employees to make good choices and shaping future industry standards by introducing tomorrow’s best practices today. Honorees have historically out-performed others financially, demonstrating the connection between good ethical practices and performance that’s valued in the marketplace.

Senator Bradley rose to prominence in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1997, representing the state of New Jersey, as a bipartisan leader dedicated to working across the aisle and earned respect on both sides as a man of character. In 2000, he ran for President on the Democratic ticket. Before his foray into politics, Bradley excelled as an Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks. Bradley is the author of six books on American politics, culture and economy, including "Time Present, Time Past", "The New American Story" and "Values of the Game." Senator Bradley now serves as a Managing Director of Allen & Company LLC and as a member of the board of directors for Starbucks Coffee Company, a World’s Most Ethical Companies honoree for 10 consecutive years.

For an evening of recognition and inspiration, reservations are now being accepted for the World's Most Ethical Companies Honoree Gala.

On Thursday, March 16, Cindy McCain will join a distinguished keynote panel on "Advancing Human Rights: The Corporate Impact on Societal Integrity and Protecting the Value of People" at the 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit.

In addition to her role at the McCain Institute, Mrs. McCain sits on the Advisory Boards for Too Small To Fail and Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation. Mrs. McCain also served on the Board of Directors for Operation Smile, a non-profit organization whose mission is to repair cleft lips, cleft palates and other facial deformities for children around the world. She was a member of the HALO Trust Board, as well as a founding Member of the Eastern Congo Initiative. She is committed to raising awareness of the travesties facing women and children in the Congo.

"We are thrilled to have two luminaries deeply committed to ethical leadership and responsible business practices across the globe speaking at this year’s World’s Most Ethical Company Honoree Gala and Global Ethics Summit,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “Ethisphere is dedicated to inspiring corporate behavior through culture, integrity and leadership, and Senator Bradley and Mrs. McCain perfectly exemplify that endeavor.”

To be among the connected leadership and share in leading conversations focused on the correlation between company performance and integrity, register for the Global Ethics Summit today

