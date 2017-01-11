McNally Capital Announces Acquisition of Dedicated Computing

McNally Capital announced today the acquisition of Dedicated Computing, an original design manufacturer (ODM) of proprietary, highly-engineered computing systems for blue-chip OEM customers in the Healthcare, Life Sciences, Training & Simulation, and Industrial markets.

“We are excited to partner with Dedicated Computing as they continue their impressive history of growth and expand their strong base of blue-chip customer relationships,” said Ward McNally, Managing Partner at McNally Capital. “Our partnership with the Dedicated Computing management team is consistent with our strategy of collaborating with the owners and managers of high-quality businesses to help them achieve their long-term growth objectives."

Adam Lerner, Principal at McNally Capital, added, “Dedicated Computing has established itself as a leader in its markets by developing innovative, proprietary solutions for its customers. We are excited to support management as they continue to pursue their current hardware and software development strategy while deepening and broadening their technology services capabilities.”

“McNally Capital’s partnership mentality, proven track record, and access to experts within the technology space left no doubt that they are the right group to support us going forward,” said Don Schlidt, President and CEO of Dedicated Computing.

McNally Capital acquired the company from Mason Wells, which had stewarded the business through a changing technology and economic landscape. Schlidt further added, “We enjoyed working closely with Mason Wells to further establish Dedicated as a mission-critical systems provider for our customers and appreciate their support and confidence in our strategy by facilitating the ownership transition to McNally Capital.”

McNally Capital completed this transaction in line with its model of partnering with management teams, industry experts and family offices to provide additional resources for its portfolio companies. Among others, Two Roads Group, an investment and advisory firm focused on industrial technology, participated alongside McNally Capital in the due diligence process and as a co-investor in the transaction.

Financing partners include PNC Bank’s Chicago office and Baltimore-based Patriot Capital. The Ropes & Gray Chicago office acted as legal advisor to McNally Capital.

About Dedicated Computing

Dedicated Computing is a global technology company committed to solving the business problems of our customers through the design, development and deployment of innovative technology solutions. More information can be found at http://www.dedicatedcomputing.com.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital focuses exclusively on direct family capital. With an emphasis on partnership, we harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our family office ecosystem to build value for family office investors, management teams and operating companies. We maintain a private network of nearly 800 family offices with whom we collaborate to make and manage direct investments. For more information, please visit: http://www.mcnallycapital.com.

About Mason Wells

Mason Wells is a leading Midwest-based private equity firm with approximately $1 billion in assets under management across its current private equity funds. Since Mason Wells was formed in 1998, its buyout funds have invested in four specific industry sectors: Packaging Materials & Converting, Outsourced Business Services, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Engineered Products & Services, and. For more information related to Mason Wells, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.masonwells.com.