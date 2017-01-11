Over its three-decade history, KREG has consistently provided best-of-breed solutions and services to its many hospital and healthcare provider clients...We are thrilled to have represented KREG in this transaction.

Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as financial advisor to KREG Information Systems (KREG) in its recent sale to Kaufman, Hall & Associates (Kaufman Hall). KREG is a leading provider of contract modeling, budgeting, and decision support software for healthcare providers.

With the addition of KREG, Kaufman Hall extends its robust enterprise performance management and integrated decision support capabilities. Mark Turco, Senior Vice President in Ziegler's Corporate Finance Healthcare practice, commented, “Over its three-decade history, KREG has consistently provided best-of-breed solutions and services to its many hospital and healthcare provider clients. The Company’s suite of sophisticated contract modeling and claim analysis solutions give hospitals the tools to negotiate better contracts and transition to value-based reimbursement models. We are thrilled to have represented KREG in this transaction.”

Stephen Kreter, KREG’s Executive Vice President and co-founder commented, “The Ziegler team’s domain expertise and fundamental understanding of KREG’s value proposition led to a great outcome for the Company’s shareholders and employees. We are very proud to be joining Kaufman Hall and we thank Ziegler for providing valuable strategic and financial advice throughout the process.”

The addition of KREG was Kaufman Hall’s second strategic software acquisition in the last year (Kaufman Hall acquired Total Benchmark Solution in February) and Ziegler represented the seller on both transactions. Tom Walsh, CEO of Kaufman Hall Software, commented, “We are excited to welcome KREG into the Kaufman Hall family and once again thank Ziegler for its role in successfully consummating this transaction.”

Ziegler's Corporate Finance practice is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

The Ziegler Companies, Inc., together with its affiliates (Ziegler), is a privately held, specialty investment bank with unique expertise in complex credit structures and advisory services. Nationally, Ziegler is ranked as one of the leading investment banking firms in its specialty sectors of healthcare, senior living, religion, and education, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago, IL with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, corporate finance, FHA/HUD, strategic advisory services and research. Ziegler serves institutional and individual investors through its wealth management and capital markets distribution channels.

