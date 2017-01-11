New CamelBak® Winter Gear Takes You Outside the Groomers

For anyone who likes to duck the rope and step outside the groomers, the all-new CamelBak® Powderhound™ 12 just made sidecountry and out-of-bounds a bit more accessible. The Powderhound 12 packs room for all the winter essentials you need to stay safe so you don’t have to stop at the lodge to refuel. Designed around the brand-new Crux™ 3L Reservoir with QuickLink™, the Powderhound 12 is specifically designed to carry a shovel, avalanche probe, skins, food and personal items. The Therminator™ Harness helps prevent water from freezing by tucking the drink tube away inside a zippered shoulder harness and out of the elements.

“People often underestimate the need to drink plenty of water during winter sports,” said Jon Austen, Senior Director of Product at CamelBak. “Staying properly hydrated, no matter the season, maintains proper focus during intense activity where staying alert and responsive is essential.”

CamelBak also redesigned the Phantom™ LR 24 which is unique in that it lowers the center of gravity on the user by housing the new Crux 3L Lumbar Reservoir on the user’s waist. Water can be one of the heaviest things in your pack, so moving that weight closer the body’s midpoint increases stability and allows the user to move more freely whether hitting big drops or ripping through moguls. The redesigned Phantom also now includes a helmet carry to securely fasten your helmet to your pack.

CamelBak Powderhound 12 and Phantom LR 24 will be available October 2017 with MSRP of $100 and $150, respectively.

In-stores now is the CamelBak Quick Stow Chill Flask, the first and only insulated soft-sided water bottle. Quick Stow Chill Flask is designed for multiple sports, but is key for winter sports with its small, lightweight and packable design and insulation to prevent freezing. At 500ml this flexible collapsible vessel can fit easily inside pockets for hydration on the slopes without the bulk of a large hard bottle. Best of all, when the water is gone, the bottle seems to disappear.

