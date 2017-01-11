ICX Media, Inc., the next generation multi-platform distribution and marketing intelligence technology for independent content creators, today announced that Talaria Media has selected its platform to power the new digital video series from Pivotal Plays featuring prominent business leaders nominated by NextGen Venture Partners and other key partners.

As part of the multi-city series, Talaria Media will source independent content creators in Washington, DC, New York City and Los Angeles from ICX Media’s digital video and analytics platform. The company’s platform will also power the digital distribution and analytics for Talaria Media’s “Pivotal Plays” series. ICX Media’s independent digital content creators include emerging amateurs, digital stars and professional producers. Creators from each city will be selected to film and edit the interviews; the series will be published on YouTube, Vimeo, PivotalPlays.com and numerous other video and social distribution channels via ICX Media’s platform starting in February 2017.

“As we prepare to launch our own Video-on-Demand platform, we knew we needed a strong technology partner,” said Robert Morgan, CEO, Talaria Media. “ICX Media is transforming the way that media companies discover, source and transact with independent content creators. Additionally, ICX Media’s rich distribution capabilities, matched with deep data, analytics and insights enables us to focus on doing what we do best, developing impactful content.”

Talaria Media, ICX Media, and NextGen Venture Partners have selected several of the prominent entrepreneurs, executives and investors from DC, NY and LA to participate in the first shows of the Pivotal Plays’ series. These inspirational leaders will share their success stories within the following themes:

● Lightbulb Moment – pivotal stories when a person was inspired to create, innovate, launch a new business, commit to a passion, pivot to a new career

● What Doesn’t Kill You – pivotal stories when a person overcame adversity, failure, illness, loss of someone or something, and how that adversity gave them strength to achieve professional and personal success

● Humble Pie – lighter humorous pivotal stories when something funny or humbling provided the person with a new perspective. Stories that share the lessons that even the most successful people are humbled, can be self-deprecating and laugh at life’s irony

“As an integral part of our monetization strategy, independent content creators can utilize our platform to market, manage and distribute their digital content,” Michael Avon, Co-Founder and CEO, ICX Media. “Now creators can also be discovered by media companies and brands seeking emerging amateurs to digital stars to professional producers to develop original content.”

In early January, Talaria and ICX Media will select independent content creators from the Washington, DC, New York City, and Los Angeles regions to shoot videos of the executives. In order to ensure content authenticity, each content creator will suggest the location and lighting that best suits their creative style, while meeting the criteria established by Talaria. Interested creators must have active accounts on the ICX Media platform to be considered.

ICX Media was founded by digital media veterans with rich experience in creating scalable technology platforms. In 2016, ICX Media raised a $3M seed round, established a global beta platform, signed a global partnership with Vubiquity, expanded its operations into NYC, and launched its first global creator product. The Talaria Media deal provides an early view into the type of products ICX Media will release in 2017 for brands and media companies.

About ICX Media, Inc.

ICX Media is an entirely new kind of media company founded by a senior team of digital media veterans. The company offers a robust software and data analytics platform that enables independent video content creators to find their audience and increase their ability to make money. The ICX Media platform allows content creators to produce, distribute, market and monetize their digital video content across web, mobile and connected TV channels and apps more efficiently and enables media companies and brands to sponsor and license video content more effectively. Visit http://www.icxmedia.com for more information, or follow us @icxmedia on Twitter.

About Pivotal Plays

Pivotal Plays, owned by Talaria Media, is a media platform designed for TV, digital, mobile, radio and live events where we share the most pivotal moments in peoples’ lives across the globe. Pivotal Plays brings audiences the critical and compelling stories that have made the difference for successful persons both great and small. Educational, insightful, and inspirational stories delivering positivity for audiences everywhere.

Pivotal Plays on Demand is a content rich platform hosted on pivotalplays.com and accessible on other video platforms such as YouTube. Notable people in sports, entertainment & media; business, nonprofit and public service will share stories that changed their lives and led them to their success.

About NextGen Venture Partners

NextGen Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm comprised of hundreds of entrepreneurs, executives and innovators working together to create the most powerful founder support network in the world. Venture Partners with NextGen have busy day jobs building companies and creating new technology, but they spend a small amount of time working together to find, finance and support the next generation of exceptional companies.