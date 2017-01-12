XBOSoft’s Ed Curran to Host JMeter Webinar

With the ever-increasing number of internet users, sites, and applications, automated functional software testing is more important than ever. But these increased numbers are also creating situations for which many have yet to prepare. JMeter is an excellent tool for addressing these challenges. But JMeter has its own challenges for those who adopt it.

XBOSoft’s Vice President of Engineering, Ed Curran, will host a webinar Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. PST that will lead participants through techniques he and his team utilize to design straight-forward load tests targeted at delivering actionable results. JMeter, a load testing tool for analyzing and measuring the performance of web applications, has a great feature set and is open-source. Curran will demonstrate how to harness the power of JMeter to move your organization forward--and ahead of the competition.

Among the techniques Curran will discuss: selection and implementation of key JMeter performance tests that can deliver clear feedback, JMeter Master/Slave configuration setup to deliver large, distributed loads, and how Google Analytics can assist in targeting your load tests.

Curran is a veteran software testing professional with 25 years of experience in the industry. He has held key positions at Motorola’s Cellular Infrastructure Group, Verizon Wireless, and more recently, at Go2Group, ISCO International, and educational software firm FlashDragon, LLC.

“JMeter has the potential to transform your processes--if implemented and managed properly,” Curran said. “This webinar can set you on the right path to unleash its potential.”

About XBOSoft

XBOSoft is a software QA and testing company with technical expertise in web, mobile, and desktop applications and comprehensive experience in finance and healthcare. Our team provides you the confidence to release a quality product while saving time and money. We look at the entire software quality and testing life cycle and help you plug the holes where your team lacks skills. Visit XBOSoft.com to learn how XBOSoft can provide the software QA solutions and testing services your business needs to succeed.