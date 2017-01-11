60th APAP NYC Ends in Grand Style

The 2017 edition of the annual APAC|NYC, which also happens to be the 60th year of the annual event, came to an exquisite end on the 10th of January 2017, with a presentation from Lotus Lee Drama Studio, the makers of Three Body Problem Drama.

The event did not fail to meet expectation classic performances from more than three thousand performing arts industry professionals and hundreds of art lovers from the United States and other countries across the globe. New York was a beehive of activities from the 5th of January when the pre-conference events commenced till the 10th of January, which marked the grand finale of the world famous and largest art exposition in the world.

The pre-conference events, which lasted for two days, started on Thursday the 5th of January and ended on Friday, gave the chance to different performing artists and stakeholders in the performing arts industry to network, exchange ideas and have a feel of what to expect at the conference proper.

The APAP Professional Development Institute was open to the public and interested individuals on Thursday, as part of the pre-conference events. The institute is set up to groom young and upcoming persons interested in having a career in the performing arts industry.

One of the key moments of the conference was the plenary sessions that took place from Friday to Tuesday, 10th January. Top calls from the performing arts industry and rising stars were part of the plenary sessions, which had the likes of Taylor Mac, Ayad Akhtar, and Martha Gonzalez on ground.

There were also over a thousand live performance showcases at different parts of the venue with comedians, dancers, musicians and other such performing artists showcasing their talents. This is one of the major attractions of New York and the APAC|NYC, with people trooping to see exciting performances from different artists.

-MORE-

The conference also had an awards luncheon, which is a regular on the schedule. The awards organized to recognize the efforts of top artists and professionals in the performing arts industry, who have made immense contributions in their various fields. Recipients of this year’s awards include Mary Rose Lloyd of New Victory Theatre, Laurie Anderson, and Michael Alexander of Grand Performances.

A free APAP concert that featured young classical music stars took place at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie. Held on the 9th January, the concert was organized in celebration of APAP’s 20 years of developing careers of classical musicians.

The conference came to an end with the closing plenary session, before which attendees had coffee and pastries. Lotus Lee Drama Studio, however, made their presence felt as they presented the Three Body Problem Drama to attendees.

The Three Body Problem Drama from the stables of Lotus Lee Drama Studio made a historic premier out of China, for the first time, impressing everyone that attended participated in the conference. Cixin Liu who also happens to be the writer of the fiction is the executive producer of the film and Wang Yu did the stage design.

The Chinese fiction got the prestigious Hugo Award for Best Novel, and the motion picture representation did not fail to meet expectation with accolades coming from different quarters. Centering around a young woman, Ye Wenjie, The Three Body Problem tells the story of a woman and her ordeal during the Cultural Revolution.