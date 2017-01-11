EnterWorks Sponsors and Presents at Retail’s Big Show NRF 2017

EnterWorks Bronze NRF Sponsor As content takes an increasing role in shaping commerce experiences, physical and digital retail technologies must come together to compete effectively

EnterWorks, a leading provider of master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solutions, increases its participation in Retail’s BIG Show – the National Retail Federation’s annual flagship event, NRF 2017 from an exhibitor to a Bronze Sponsor, Presenter and Research partner. At booth #2347, EnterWorks will showcase how its PIM and MDM solutions enable companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content. This enabled content then drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print, and in-store digital channels.

“As content takes on an increasing role in shaping commerce experiences, we are excited to expand our involvement in and around Retail’s Big Show where physical and digital retail technologies come together.” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “As confirmed in the recent Forrester Wave Report on Product Information Management, we have pushed to the forefront of the industry, particularly in demonstrating how our Business-to-Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) collaboration capabilities enables retailers and brands to respond to customer demand for rich, omnichannel content in context of the customer’s presence in their chosen channel.”

On Sunday, January 15 at 10:30 am, EnterWorks CEO Rick Chavie, will lead an NRF Session with Mark Evans, CMO of promotions company AIA and former executive of Essendant/United Stationers, titled "Competing with Content: Acquire Customers, Improve Loyalty, and Grow Sales." The session aims to help brands and retailers collaborate along the content value chain to create differentiated product and shopping experiences in converting visitors into customers.

EnterWorks NRF presence also features several off-location events including a Forrester dinner on Sunday, January 15. Fiona Swerdlow, VP and Research Director for Forrester eBusiness, will share Forrester 2017 industry predictions centered on “The Enabled Consumer: in an interactive presentation with invited retailers and brands.

EnterWorks will also host Northwestern University’s Retail Analytics Council (RAC) Dinner on Saturday, January 14 at the acclaimed Capital Grille. In conjunction with the Retail Analytics Council Advisory Board Meeting, invited guests will mix, mingle and dine with fellow retail executives while hearing from the RAC’s Research Director Stephen Platt on the quantifiable benefits from the applied use of RFID data in the retail context.

To learn more about EnterWorks’ NRF events email or to schedule a meeting at booth 2347, email info@enterworks.com.

About EnterWorks Holding Company (http://www.enterworks.com )

EnterWorks® Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. EnterWorks is highly ranked by industry experts and serves as the content foundation used by industry leaders such as: Restoration Hardware, Fender Musical Instruments, Mary Kay, Guthy-Renker, US Foods, Orgill, W.B. Mason and Johnstone Supply; and has leading industry partners such as Adobe, 1WorldSync, Amazon Web Services, among others.