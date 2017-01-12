Blood Brothers: Mathew Grundy and Davey Gibson will team with Maverick in the main event of the inaugural NWL STL show at the Casa Loma Thursday, Jan. 12. NWL STL has signed not only top national talent but also the best wrestlers in the Midwest, including several homegrown superstars from the St. Louis area.

Following months of talent signings and multi-platform advertising campaigns, NWL STL is launching its first pro wrestling event Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.in St. Louis at the historic Casa Loma Ballroom at 3354 Iowa Ave.

"NWL STL has signed not only top national talent but also the best wrestlers in the Midwest, including several homegrown superstars from the St. Louis area," says Major Baisden, League president. "By running every other week in St. Louis, the NWL is committed to re-establishing the emotional bond fans in this great city used to enjoy with wrestlers appearing regularly in the territory days."

Baisden is referring to the legendary promotion owned and operated by promoter Sam Muchnick, who ran wrestling shows at Kiel Auditorium and hosted bigger events at the Checkerdome, from 1959 to 1982. Muchnick's "Wrestling at the Chase" TV program, taped at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, was often one of the highest-rated rated shows in the city, trailing only broadcasts of St. Louis Cardinals games.

"The Casa Loma Ballroom is likely the most pristine location for pro wrestling events since 'Wrestling at the Chase' at the Chase Park Plaza,'" Baisden says. "It's the ideal venue for NWL STL, as there's not a bad seat in the venue, providing an intimate, unique pro wrestling experience like no other."

Intensifying its rivalry with NWL KC on the other side of I-70, NWL STL has established a strong foundation by signing some of the most talented wrestlers in the Midwest, who will be competing with national talent in a tournament to determine the first St. Louis champion this spring. At the end of the League season in December, the St. Louis titleholder and the KC kingpin will wrestle to determine the NWL League champion as part of an inter-promotional extravaganza.

At last week's inaugural NWL KC show at the Scottish Rite Temple, St. Louis stars Todd Letterman, Dez Wellston and Christian Adonis appeared unannounced, prompting Baisden to enter the I-70 invaders in a six-man tag bout with KC's Jet and Jax Royal, aka "Royal Blood," and Blaine Meeks. After Team STL lost the bout in controversial fashion, NWL STL general manager Matt Jackson signed a KC vs.STL six-man tag rematch Thursday for the Casa Loma with the Royal twins and Denver's Dak Draper competing with local favorites Davey Gibson and Mathew Grundy, aka "The Blood Brothers," and national star Maverick in the main event.

Since the League launched their multi-platform ad campaigns in September, ticket sales have been strong for Thursday's NWL STL show via Ticketfly at fightstl.com; however, a limited number of ringside and several floor and balcony seats remain.

About NWL

The NWL is a professional wrestling organization that is reviving the historical roots of the business. Fueled by intercity rivalries, the NWL prides itself on family-friendly, storyline-driven programming that delivers thrilling athletic action and entertaining characters.