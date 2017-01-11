Atmosera Named as One of Oregon's Top Companies

Atmosera focuses on employees and customers to deliver an incredible, reliable service It’s an honor to be recognized by both PBJ and the Oregonian as a leading company in our community

Atmosera, a premier Microsoft Azure solutions provider, announced it has been named one of Oregon’s Most Admired Companies by the Portland Business Journal and one of Oregon’s Top Workplaces by the Oregonian. These two awards represent Atmosera’s long tradition of focusing on employees and an intentional performance culture which translates into an outstanding experience for its customers. To learn more about Atmosera’s culture and career opportunities, please visit the Atmosera Careers page.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by both PBJ and the Oregonian as a leading company in our community,” said Jon Thomsen, Atmosera’s Chief Executive Officer. “We as employees are the most important assets to our continued success. Our philosophy is to focus on our employees and on our customers; that if we focus on our employees, they will focus on our customers and deliver an incredible, reliable service. It’s really that simple.”

Atmosera’s recent recognitions includes:



Oregon's Most Admired Companies for 2016 – For twelve years, Portland Business Journal has surveyed 3,000 CEOs annually across Oregon and southwest Washington to select the companies they most admire in the region. Atmosera was recognized as an honoree in the Technology & Technology Manufacturing category.

Oregon's Top Workplaces for 2016 – This is the fifth year the Oregonian/OregonLive has recognized the Top Workplaces in Oregon and southwest Washington from over 1,000 companies. Atmosera came in at number 43 out of the top 100.

Atmosera is growing and currently has several openings across a variety of functions related to the engineering, deployment and management of high availability, mission critical managed Azure services. Atmosera is always looking for talented, creative individuals looking to be part of something relevant where attitude, expertise, customer skills and work ethic directly translate into organizational impact and career success.

Find out more on the Atmosera Careers page.

About Atmosera

Atmosera is a leading Microsoft Azure solutions provider leveraging both the Microsoft Cloud Platform System and Azure. We engineer and operate highly scalable Azure cloud environments that support business critical (they can never go down) applications. We were one of the first Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs), we are Cloud OS Network (COSN) certified with a number of large, complex, compliant production environments for customers on Cloud Platform System including Azure Certified Hybrid (ACH) deployments leveraging private and public Azure on a global basis. We know Azure.

With over 20 years of industry experience and real-world best practices, Atmosera is a trusted and secure (HIPAA/HITECH, HITRUST, PCI DSS V.3, IRS 1075, and SSAE 16) global cloud partner to SaaS providers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, retailers, government agencies, manufacturers, and other industries of commerce.