EyeforTravel Europe, one of the longest running European conferences for digital & data travel executives, today announced that Glenn Fogel, the newly appointed CEO of Priceline group will be opening the keynotes at EyeforTravel’s European flagship conference 2017 in London (UK) on May 3-4. Priceline is one of the world’s leading providers of online travel & related services, operating 224 countries(1).

In addition to the keynote opening by Glenn Fogel, EyeforTravel Europe will include an all-star line-up of keynote sessions that include:

Keynote Panel: Who is Best Placed to Own the Customer?

Simon Breakwell, COO of Trove (Founder & President of Expedia International) along with Chris Bayley, CIO of TUI group will discuss the evolving role of major online players like Expedia or TripAdvisor and how much they depend on Google as well as Google’s goals in the travel industry.

Keynote presentation: Produce a Digital Experience that Enhances your Physical Travel Product

The industry wants to inspire loyalty, drive revenues up and reduce costs. What can your digital product do for your business? Roland Schütz, CIO of Deutsche Lufthansa, Guy Stephenson, CCO of Gatwick Airport, Chris Bayley, CIO of TUI Group

Keynote presentation: Bridge Technology with the Human Touch to Inspire Direct Bookings

How do you build a digital brand with a human touch? The CEO and MD of Momondo, a pioneer of online travel in the UK discuss how they expanded into new markets.

“EyeforTravel Europe has been the meeting place for European travel since we founded the event in 1997. For our 20th anniversary, we’re leaving no stone unturned” said Tim Gunstone, Managing Director of EyeforTravel Ltd. “The travel industry is going through major disruption and innovation, and our keynotes this year reflect that. Not only do we bring together some of the brightest minds in travel, we design our events to be an informal setting where you can actually start conversations, make deals and get your questions answered”.

The 20th EyeforTravel Europe Summit features a number of networking coffee and lunch breaks as well as a special ‘Jack the Ripper Pub Crawl’ to create an informal setting where you will get business done.

Additional experts speaking at EyeforTravel Europe include:



Rod Cuthbert CEO, Rome2rio; Founder & Former Chairman & CEO, Viator

Arnaud Masson, Chief Operating Officer, Voyages-SNCF.com

Fernando Vives, CCO, NH Hotels Group

Jouni Oksanen, SVP eCommerce, Sales and Marketing, Airbaltic

Genevieve Materne, Director of Distribution Strategy, Starwood

Lennert De Jong, CCO, Citizen M Hotels

Jeremy Ellis Marketing and Customer Experience Director, TUI Group

Susanna Mander, VP Marketing and Brand Development, Melia Hotels

Michael Mrini, Director of Information Technology, Edwardian Hotels

Guðmundur Guðnason Director, Icelandair Digital Labs

Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport

Jose Murta, Global Head of Hospitality, Trivago

Richard Singer, President, Travelzoo

Breffni Horgan, Head of Product and Design, Hostelworld

Christel Schoger, Analytical Consultant, Google

Amir Segall, VP International, Hoteltonight

Tim Hentschel, CEO, Hotelplanner

More information about EyeforTravel

Launched in 1997, EyeforTravel is an established hub for senior-level travel, transport and hospitality executives to share ideas and stay abreast of technology, marketing, pricing and retail trends that are being driven by rapidly shifting consumer behaviour. By providing our community with commentary, events, reports and other indispensable expert-driven content, we aim to facilitate intelligent dialogue and debate.

For More Information:

Nikhil Vijayan

nikhil(at)eyefortravel(dot)com

+44 (0) 207 375 7165

(1) http://www.pricelinegroup.com/about/