Global Smart Grid Regulatory Reverse Trade Mission

Anchored around attendance at the three-day DistribuTECH conference, this RTM will provide U.S. companies with opportunities to meet with international utility companies and regulators. The visit is designed to:



Introduce U.S. companies and solutions to international electric companies

Assist distribution companies and their regulatory counterparts with growth-oriented regulations that facilitate innovation and investment

Ensure that regulators are familiar with the benefits and operations of new technologies such as energy storage, smart metering systems, and demand response

“USTDA is proud to continue connecting U.S. smart grid firms to opportunities in some of the world’s fastest-growing economies with this reverse trade mission,” said USTDA Evaluation Manager Kendra Kintzi, who leads the Agency’s electricity transmission and distribution team. “The investments we’ve made in this sector over the past several years could catalyze more than $16 billion in financing for high-priority projects around the world.”

Delegates will include key private and government sector stakeholders from the Philippines, China, India, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Turkey, Nigeria, and South Africa. Invited delegates include:

Chairperson & CEO, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, India

Undersecretary for Electric Power, Department of Energy, Philippines

Director, Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica, Brazil

CEO, Comisión de Regulación de Energía y Gas, Colombia

President, Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Turkey

COO, Eko Distribution Company, Nigeria

Managing Director, City Power, South Africa

The delegation will meet with U.S. private and public sector stakeholders and visit sites in San Diego and San Francisco, California.

