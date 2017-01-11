CloudLinux Announces Imunify360 Public Beta

CloudLinux, the maker of the leading operating system for hosting providers, announced today the release of the public beta for Imunify360, a security product for protecting Linux VPS and Dedicated servers from digital attacks. Several high-performance features are already available and many additional features are to be released in the upcoming months.

“The recent hosting industry survey, with over 700 service providers participating, revealed top security threats - those include malware infections, brute force attacks, code injections, website defacement, and more,” said Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO. “No wonder we’ve seen such a high level of enthusiasm during the private beta announced two months ago, and we are excited to open access to every hosting provider that wants to take a closer look at Imunify360, a security solution we developed specifically for protecting their Linux web servers”.

The product is offered in two versions, both free during the public beta period:

Imunify360, the full version product, uses herd immunity and the six-layer approach providing complete, automated protection against attacks. It is powered by the technology that is constantly collecting and analyzing a massive amount of information about new attacks on a global scale so that customers can benefit from it the moment they install the product. Imunify360 gives them powerful security features, such as advanced firewall and smart intrusion detection system, as well as the centralized view, right inside their control panel, to check in on the overall state of their server’s security.

Imunify Sensor, the light version, provides a centralized interface for all external attacks coming to the web server. It collects information, sends it to the central server, and provides customers with a detailed report of all offending IPs and attacks coming from each IP. It plugs into their existing logs to identify brute force attacks, port scans, DoS attacks, and other various attacks against web applications based on the WAF firewall customers might already have on their server.

Explore this comparison chart to learn more about Imunify360 and Imunify Sensor.

Public beta signup is available at imunify360.com.

