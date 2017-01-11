Creative Virtual USA Names Mike Murphy Chief Operating Officer

As we begin the new year, we are recognizing the contributions of our executive team by reorganizing our corporate structure to better prepare for even greater success in 2017.

Creative Virtual USA today announced that Mike Murphy has been named Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Richard Simons. Frank Schneider, Vice President of Sales, will expand his role to include leadership of Customer Success and Worldwide Marketing. Paulo Barrett, Vice President of Professional Services, will continue his role as leader of the Professional Services organization. Creative Virtual USA also expands its Enterprise North American sales team with several new account executives.

“As we begin the new year, we are recognizing the contributions of our executive team by reorganizing our corporate structure to better prepare for even greater success in 2017,” said Richard Simons, Creative Virtual USA’s CEO. “Paulo, Frank, Mike and their teams are continually working to deliver world-class services and solutions to our expanding list of enterprise clients eager to improve their customer service, sales, and helpdesk processes by supplementing them with powerful self-learning, self-service solutions.”

Simons continued, “I’m also very happy to announce a significant expansion of our US Enterprise Sales team.”

Mike joined Creative Virtual USA in 2014 as Vice President of Customer Success. Since joining Creative Virtual USA, he has developed its Customer Success organization, responsible for assisting clients with executing on a digital-transformation strategy aimed at delivering intelligent self-service solutions to their employees and customers. Mike played a key role in developing the strategic approach and success measures used by the Customer Success teams to accelerate returns on client investment.

In a little over four years at Creative Virtual USA as head of sales, Frank Schneider has played an instrumental role in placing Creative Virtual USA as the leader in chatbot solutions for several of the nation’s largest consumer companies. “Frank’s expanded marketing responsibilities will help us coordinate efforts globally to help clarify and unify our message on the value, intelligence, adaptability and capabilities of Creative Virtual’s products and services,” said Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual.

With a rapidly growing Services team, Paulo Barrett will focus on strategies to ensure service delivery remains predictable and consistent. Paulo leads the Services team after spending the last 12 years serving in multiple capacities across the global services organization.

Creative Virtual’s USA sales team expansion includes an influx of enterprise account consultants and digital transformation experts who have led a number of the largest digital customer service and sales programs across North America.

ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL

Creative Virtual is a world leader in self-service solutions that enable anywhere, anytime customer engagement between brands and their customers. Leading global organizations including HSBC, Verizon, Chase, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Autodesk rely on our award-winning V-Person™ technology to improve their customer support experience, increase sales, reduce costs and build brand loyalty.

Backed by an experienced, expert team as well as an extensive partner network, our innovative virtual agent, knowledge management and business intelligence platform empowers organizations to provide customers with consistent, accurate, personalized and seamless omnichannel engagement across web, mobile, social, SMS, contact center, service desk, live chat and IVR channels. Delivering significant contact deflection and reductions in average call handling times, as well as increased first contact resolution, together with powerful customer analytics and outcome tracking, the V-Person platform is the most compelling self-service product in the world today.

Creative Virtual has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information about Creative Virtual and V-Person technology, please visit our website at http://www.creativevirtual.com/us.