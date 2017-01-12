Icon

It's night. Yuri opens his eyes. He wakes up in a strange forest.The small, courageous explorer rides on his bed on casters in this fantastical and mysterious place.

Jump from creeper to creeper, cross rivers on the backs of frogs, discover secret passages and await strange visions, explore the centre of the earth and its hidden lakes, populated with prehistoric fish…

Yuri is a naturalistic platform game requiring fast and accurate gameplay. 10 long levels make up this adventure full of encounters and perilous obstacles.

Drawn by hand with delicate lines rich in details and accompanied by music and sound effects composed especially for the game, Yuri offers the gamer a unique immersive and poetic experience.

Designed by the Potier brothers who wanted to create an ambitious and personal arthouse video game, Yuri also pays homage to the platform game classics and adventure comics.

Video Trailer:

https://vimeo.com/198750450

Download Yuri on the AppStore:

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/yuri/id714789890?l=fr&ls=1&mt=8

Mac: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/yuri/id714789907?l=fr&ls=1&mt=12

About Fingerlab:

Fingerlab is an independent company dedicated to game and creative apps. Winner of the 2012 Apple Design Award with DM1, Fingerlab has published 10 apps, all featured in the Apple AppStore.

More info: http://www.fingerlab.net

Press info:

Press kit with screenshots and video available at http://www.yurigame.com

Contact:

contact(at)fingerlab(dot)net / +(33)6 85 15 80 76