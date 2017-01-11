i2i Population Health, a national leader in population health management (PHM) technology, has been recognized in the 2016 KLAS Population Health Management report for quality of aggregated data, modules that work well together, and meeting the needs of clients.

In Population Health Management 2016, The Training Wheels Are Off, KLAS states that i2i Population Health excels in EMR environments. Compared to other PHM vendors, i2i Population Health clients report a more diverse group of EMR sources, though about half use NextGen as a primary EMR. A compliance manager described an increase in flexibility with data sources: “i2i Population Health has gone out of their way to enable us to pull any data that we need. That is happening more and more. In the early days, we put in requests for things that were not possible, but as i2i Population Health has grown and evolved, it has become easier and easier for us to request certain things. They are able to do what we want; they find a way.”

i2i is one of 12 fully rated vendors measured. In order for a product to be fully rated, KLAS must have interviewed at least 15 unique provider organizations using the vendors’ product or product suite. The company is the only fully rated vendor whose existing clients unanimously responded they would buy i2i products again and that i2i was part of their organization’s long term plans.

“We are grateful that our clients trust i2i to deliver comprehensive population health management solutions, as shown in the KLAS 2016 report,” states Justin Neece, president of i2i Population Health. “Acquiring data from disparate sources and transforming it into meaningful actions to improve the health of communities is our mission. The i2i Team is focused everyday on understanding our customer’s needs and matching the best solutions and services to drive positive outcomes,” says Neece.

Through the KLAS interview process, clients recognized i2i’s PHM capabilities and stated:



“The providers and care managers that are live on the product have the ability to use it in real time, and it works extremely well. It gives our providers extremely good point-of-care information.”

“All of the pieces work together seamlessly. Once we set up our data points, we can use that data in searches, report writing, reminders, and team intelligence. Once we set up a bit of information, the data flows throughout all of the different i2i Systems components with very minimal extra work, if any.”

"I think i2i Population Health does a very good job of adapting to a lot of different kinds of circumstances and creating data feeds. They have done a good job of maintaining them as well."

KLAS scored i2i at the top with an 89.8 vendor performance rating. The rating is indicative of i2i Population Health’s expertise in the ambulatory market, their data aggregation ease of use, and the applications ability to track patients progress against specific indicators.

About i2i Population Health

A KLAS Leader in the delivery of actionable population health, i2i Population Health’s’ integrated Population Health Management and Analytics solutions have proudly served healthcare organizations for more than 16 years. The company offers a depth of experience gained from over 2,500 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 35 states supporting 20 million lives. With i2i, healthcare providers, care managers, and administrators optimize clinical, payer, and financial data to improve patient outcomes, increase revenue opportunities, and reduce operational costs. Physician group practices, community health centers, health center controlled networks, hospitals, health plans and integrated delivery networks are part of the i2i Customer Community. i2i’s flagship product, i2iTracks, is 2014 PCMH NCQA pre-validated and Meaningful Use certified to ignite real-time, proactive care management. i2i powers a big-data platform, PopIQ, that delivers cloud-based comparative analytics to leverage multiple data sets across many locations and entities to provide cross-population views into global population health management.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

To learn more visit http://www.i2ipophealth.com.