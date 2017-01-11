Boral®, an industry-leading provider of brick, roofing, stone, trim and siding, will introduce several innovative new products during the International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 10-12. Attendees can experience Boral’s new profiles and materials at Booth W2583 in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center as well as at two demonstration projects—Show Village and the New American Remodeled Home.

Boral Roofing

The nation’s largest provider of sustainable clay and concrete roof systems will feature its Boral Cool Roof System on the 2017 New American Remodeled Home. A joint collaboration of Professional Builder magazine, the NAHB and Phil Kean Design Group, the demonstration project exemplifies how an existing home may be significantly improved in design, livability and energy efficiency. The Boral Cool Roof System on the home includes a number of key components, including Saxony 900 Slate roof tile, elevated batten system, vented eave risers and ridge vent. The system protects the home from the elements while conserving energy and helping to prevent temperature fluctuations within. These energy-efficient qualities reduce heating and cooling demands and provide significant energy bill savings for the lifetime of the roof.

Saxony 900 Slate is designed to complement both French and Tudor architectural styles and fully captures the appearance of natural slate. The roof tile is long-lasting, requires minimal maintenance and is Class A fire rated.

Cultured Stone® by Boral®

Cultured Stone by Boral will showcase two new additions to its Contemporary Collection of manufactured stone—Pro-Fit® Modera™ Ledgestone and Hewn Stone™. Offering a sophisticated and modern line of multi-dimensional textures and colorways, the Contemporary Collection was developed in collaboration with industry-leading colorists, setting the tone for design trends to come. A product favorite among builders, Cultured Stone® veneer captures the beauty of natural stone while being easier, cleaner and faster to install.

Demonstrating Boral’s ongoing commitment to design and innovation, Boral will also showcase Boral Drain-N-Dry™ Lath with Delta-Dry® Technology. As a 3-in-1 combination of a reinforcing lath, secondary Water Resistive Barrier (WRB) and rainscreen, Drain-N-Dry™ Lath was developed to solve common issues related to moisture management and to resist corrosion, while still being easy to install. It differentiates from other moisture management systems by using fewer fasteners, reducing penetrations through the primary WRB and enabling builders to address drainage, drying and moisture vapor control underneath stone and stucco.

Boral TruExterior® Siding & Trim

Boral TruExterior Siding & Trim is made with a proprietary poly-ash technology that combines high-end looks with high performance. During the show, Boral will unveil its highly anticipated Boral TruExterior 8-inch and 10-inch Bevel Siding. The profile boasts a true taper and deep shadow lines that mimic wood like no other manmade material has been able to achieve. At the same time, the siding reduces the moisture- and thermal movement-related issues commonly seen with natural and some alternative materials. In addition to the booth, attendees can see Bevel Siding in Show Village, a series of homes being built by Professional Builder magazine in the convention center’s outdoor exhibits. Boral TruExterior Bevel Siding will be featured among a selection of other products throughout the show houses, which demonstrate the latest trends and tastes of today’s homebuyer.

Boral TruExterior also will showcase four new trim accessories—Rabbeted Trim with Window Pocket, Rabbeted Trim with Siding Pocket, Rabbeted Trim with Window and Siding Pocket, and 2x2 Trim—that bring added convenience and a polished look to home exteriors while offering the high-performance benefits of poly-ash technology.

To learn more about Boral’s comprehensive portfolio of innovations in brick, stone, roofing, siding and trim, visit http://www.BoralAmerica.com.

