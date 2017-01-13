CCAR to provide Emergency Department Recovery Coaching Services

As people with lived addiction recovery experience, these coaches will demonstrate that people can recover, offering guidance and hope to those who are suffering from addictive illness.

The Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) is launching a new program to send recovery coaches to 4 area hospitals, where they will assist people who are admitted with opioid overdose and other alcohol or drug related medical emergencies. This model is based on the initiatives underway in other New England states where trained recovery coaches have demonstrated effectiveness in linking Emergency Department patients with treatment and community based recovery resources. CCAR’s recovery coaches will be trained as skilled professionals who will support patients, family members and hospital personnel, providing assistance to begin recovery or stabilize recovery when needed. As people with lived addiction recovery experience, these coaches will demonstrate that people can recover, offering guidance and hope to those who are suffering from addictive illness.

CCAR is currently drafting agreements with these hospitals in Eastern CT that will have recovery coaches available: Manchester Memorial, Windham Hospital, William Backus, and Lawrence and Memorial hospitals. This project is being funded through the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), as one of its responses to the opioid overdose crises in our communities. CCAR is an organization that began training Recovery Coaches in 2009, in CT as well as nationally, and is eager and ready to provide this critical service to those in need in our state.

For more information about this program, contact Jennifer Chadukiewicz, ED Recovery Coach Manager at 860-244-2227 or jennifer(at)ccar(dot)us

About CCAR:

Since 1998 the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) has organized the recovery community (people in recovery, family members, friends and allies) to put a face on recovery and to provide recovery support services to help sustain recovery. By promoting recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction through advocacy, education and service, CCAR strives to end discrimination surrounding addiction and recovery, open new doors and remove barriers to recovery, maintain and sustain recovery regardless of the pathway, all the while ensuring that all people in recovery, and people seeking recovery, are treated with dignity and respect. CCAR envisions a world where the power, hope and healing of recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction is thoroughly understood and embraced.