Lorenzo Tartamella, an independent Canadian entrepreneur since 1980 & Darryl Ferdinand from Chicago, have a love for buying, selling, and brokering the most attractive and top selling brands in the world which include domain names, phone numbers and personalized toll free numbers. The combined experience of this duo team has decades of knowhow and this latest listing for 212-222-2222 is expected to sell for over 7.5 million USD.

These types of vanity numbers are often sought out by experienced marketers who understand the long term impact of how advertising works. Vanity numbers translate into sales and more importantly, add credibility and value to an advertiser using traditional telephone or and most recently modern text services so consumers instantly create a relationship between themselves and a brand. The duo declares that “These brands are without a doubt, the most sought after assets in the world. With more companies spending hundreds of millions of dollars for a sixty second commercial pitch on main stream television or hand held devices, just imagine the memorable value of one unforgettable phone number or domain name could yield in terms of instant recognition.” One easy to remember phone number will spark an instant memory cell of any connection to a brand on the mind, and 212-222-2222 is no exception.

This powerhouse vanity number is expected to sell quickly, Tartamella and Ferdinand are currently accepting offers for 212-222-2222. Tartamella and Ferdinand are no amateurs when it comes to selling brands business. The duo continues to focus on sales and prefer a low profile approach to success.

About Lorenzo Tartamella and Darryl Ferdinand

An active business figure since 1980, Lorenzo Tartamella and Darryl Ferdinand are successful entrepreneurs. Showcasing a strong kinship with the business world since youth, Tartamella and Ferdinand demarcated themselves early on and wasted no time in becoming driving forces behind their own success. Opening his first venture within a year of his high school graduation, Tartamella is now a seasoned veteran of the milieu; having created several businesses within technology, import, export, manufacturing, wholesale and retail markets. Tartamella’s latest project was selling one of Americas top domain names; TimesSquare.com and a most recently with Ferdinand sold one of the most valuable vanity Toll Free number. Other numbers include 1-800-used-car, 212-500-000 and hundreds more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION about this press release contact Lorenzo or Darryl at:

TEL: 914-800-0000 WEBSITE: http://www.BestPhoneNumbers.com

email: lorenzo.tartamella(at)gmail(dot)com

