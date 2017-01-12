ThunderCat Technology Named A 2017 Future 50 Award Winner

Washington Smart CEO announced the 2017 Future 50 Award winners. They will be recognized in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a Hawaii-themed awards ceremony on February 9, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Reston. ThunderCat Technology has once again qualified for the list. The program recognizes the region’s 50 fastest-growing mid-size companies and fast-growth companies in large “Blue Chip” and small “Emerging Growth” categories. These companies have demonstrated significant growth based on a combined three-year average of revenue and employee growth. The 2017 Future 50 winners collectively generate more than $2.3 billion in annual revenue and employ 10,201 individuals in Greater Washington.

Tom Deierlein, ThunderCat Technology CEO commented “We are excited to play even a small part in helping to generate economic growth for DC Metro and create new jobs in the area during the past three years. We greatly appreciate all that SmartCEO does to share the stories of the various companies and recognize their achievements. It is humbling to be included on this list for the 4th year in a row.”

More than 500 local business executives and guests are expected to attend this year’s Hawaii-themed awards gala at the Hyatt Regency Reston to celebrate the winners and their achievements. The event will kick off with a cocktail reception and high-energy networking followed by a video-packed awards ceremony and seated dinner. The evening and celebration will culminate with dessert and additional networking.

About the Future 50 Awards

The Future 50 Awards program is the largest and most anticipated SmartCEO awards program of the year. The program recognizes 50 of the region’s fastest growing, mid-sized companies. Winners in large “Blue Chip” and small “Emerging Growth” categories will also be announced. These companies represent the future of the region’s economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners, chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth, are listed alphabetically, not ranked. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie optional awards gala.

About SmartCEO

SmartCEO’s mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award-winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO’s integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC metropolitan areas.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #66 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology services and solutions to the federal government and fortune 500 companies. Specifically, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the data center by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Security, and Applications. ThunderCat represents, distributes, integrates, and provides technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DHS, USACE, HHS, DLA, DFAS, FBI, NIH, Navy, Army, and VA. http://www.thundercattech.com