Southland Log Homes Supplies Cabin for Boy Scout Camp

Southland Log Homes - Boy Scout Camp Southland is pleased to assist community organizations with structures that provide natural beauty, and that are both durable and sustainable

Southland Log Homes has supplied a log cabin that has been built at a Boy Scout camp in Ridgefield, CT. Southland partially subsidized the cost of the cabin, so that it would be affordable for the camp.

The Southland cabin, built in Sturges Park in Ridgefield, CT consists of a solid log structure with a wrap-around porch. The cabin will be made available, free of charge, to non-profit groups that support local youth.

“Southland is pleased to assist community organizations with structures that provide natural beauty, and that are both durable and sustainable”, said Ken Sekley, President and CEO of Southland. “Southland Log Homes is a leader in providing a wide variety of solid wood structures for residential, commercial, and community uses."

Log cabin homes represent one of the most traditional and historic approaches to home building – yet, they are now on the cutting edge of the green construction movement. This is especially true for a Southland log home. The designs and materials supplied by Southland Log Homes provide not only a beautiful log cabin, but one that is also highly energy efficient, makes use of natural, renewable resources, and supports a healthy environment.

