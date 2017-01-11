We rely on industry-leading sponsors, such as Vectorworks. The company's sponsorship will help the Design, Technology and Management (DTM) students expand their design approaches and achieve higher levels of professionalism.

In support of fostering the creative processes of young entertainment designers, global design software developer Vectorworks, Inc. is sponsoring awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). Started in 1969, KCACTF is a national program designed to celebrate college theater in the United States, and help students develop their creative and technical skills.

Each year, KCACTF hosts eight regional festivals for college theater students across the United States. Festival activities include workshops, discussions, regional-level scholarships and award programs, giving students the opportunity to showcase their best productions and receive feedback from professionals.

“The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the diverse, emerging talent from around the country,” said Frank Brault, product marketing manager at Vectorworks. “We wholeheartedly enjoy seeing the innovation and perspective young designers bring to the table.”

For each of the eight regional festivals, Vectorworks will donate a professional Vectorworks® Spotlight license to a winner of the Design, Technology and Management category. Entries are evaluated on quality, effectiveness, originality and visual presentation techniques.

“KCACTF honors excellence and offers student artists individual recognition through awards and scholarships. At its core, it provides opportunities for participants to develop cutting-edge skills and learn current best practices,” said National KCACTF DTM Chair Rafael Jaen. “To do this effectively, we rely on industry-leading sponsors, such as Vectorworks. The company's sponsorship will help the Design, Technology and Management (DTM) students expand their design approaches and achieve higher levels of professionalism.”

This year, the eight regional festivals will run between January 3 and March 4. Learn more about KCACTF’s network with more than 18,000 student participants and over 600 colleges, as well as each festival at http://www.kcactf.org/regions.

About KCACTF

The purpose of the KCACTF presentation and response is to provide outstanding student designers and technicians with the opportunity to showcase their work at regional festivals, where they will receive valuable feedback from professionals working in the field. Awards are presented for designs and other allied crafts appraised based on quality, effectiveness, originality and visual presentation techniques.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software developer serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we’ve been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.

