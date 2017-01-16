7thonline’s focus and expertise on fashion and apparel is a great added value to complete our strategic initiatives.

7thonline, Inc., a leading provider of cross-channel demand planning and allocation solutions to the Apparel, Footwear and Accessories (AFA) industries, today announced that EILEEN FISHER, Inc. has selected 7thonline merchandise and assortment planning solutions to gain global demand visibility for all channels and regions including wholesale, retail and ecommerce.

Known for its timeless design and commitment to sustainability, EILEEN FISHER continues to grow domestically and beyond. The brand operates over 65 retail stores today and distributes through most major department stores plus close to 400 specialty stores. As part of the company’s Vision2020 initiative, management aims to implement best practices to build a more responsive supply chain, improve forecasting accuracy, and eliminate scalability constraints. Adopting a modern merchandise demand planning system is a critical step towards these goals.

EILEEN FISHER will adopt several key modules of the 7thonline solution suite including Global Demand Planning, Global Assortment Planning, Production Buy Plan and Report Builder. This partnership with 7thonline will see EILEEN FISHER move away from manual processes and begin to leverage an analytics-rich, best-practice infused platform to gain greater demand visibility and drive supply chain efficiency.

“In an effort to design and align our planning teams around best practices, we looked for a company that not only has a solid scalable solution, but is also a recognized leader in our industry for best practices,” says Jens Abbariao, Director of Enterprise Applications. “7thonline’s focus and expertise on fashion and apparel is a great added value to complete our strategic initiatives.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Eileen Fisher,” says Louise Chazen, President of 7thonline. “Our commitment to planning excellence is well aligned with Eileen Fisher’s need to improve supply chain responsiveness as part of its larger vision of sustainability. As we have seen from the industry, strong planning can contribute to more accurate inventory positions and less waste.”