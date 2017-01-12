Midwest ENERGY Association It should be required training for all supervisors and managers, regardless of how long they have been on the job.

MEA and Devtech are hosting a training event for workers in the energy industry February 21-22, 2017 in Avon Park, Fl. The two-day course is intended for foremen, crew leads, craft and shift supervisors. The event, entitled Field Leader Training, gives line crew leaders practical, hands-on experience in how to effectively lead their crews.

The job of a utility industry crew leader differs from that of the crew worker and require non-technical leadership skills. Additionally, crew leaders are responsible for the work of others, not just themselves. The training features work on self-awareness to build trust, communication skills to navigate team dynamics, and resolution tools for workplace conflict. Using real-life energy delivery examples, front line team leaders receive practical, hands-on experience in how to effectively direct the activities of their crew and communicate with management. The situations and cases will be similar to those they encounter on the job all the time. The instructor, Frank Liedtky, has over 25 years’ experience as a Central Dispatch Supervisor, Gas Superintendent.

Kelly O'Keefe, product manager, at CenterPoint Energy says, "I highly recommend the Field Leader Training Program. The role-playing exercises were extremely helpful. It should be required training for all supervisors and managers, regardless of how long they have been on the job."

Topics covered:



Planning Work

Leading Teams

Improving Safety

Resolving Conflict

Coaching Crews

Motivating Teams

Dealing with Management

Ensuring Quality

On Tuesday evening, MEA and Devtech are offering an opportunity to talk with Richard Stump, MEA’s compliance director. Stump is responsible for the overall management of the compliance issues that affect MEA’s members. He is a member of the ASME B31Q committee and speaks on the state of the OQ rule and other compliance issues at compliance and gas operations conferences throughout the country. Prior to joining MEA, Stump worked for 35 years at Consumers Energy, where he held leadership positions in a number of areas including planning, project management, and various compliance and quality programs. His work experiences include both gas and electric, and generation, transmission and distribution. Stump earned an MBA from Wayne State University.

Visit http://www.midwestenergy.org/field-leader-training.html to register for MEA’s Field Leader Training at Devtech. For questions or to schedule a customized Field Leader Training session, contact Chad Shannon at chads (at) midwestenergy (dot) org or call (651) 289-9600 x112.

About Devtech:

Devtech Sales, Inc. was founded 1/1/11 by Charles Devlin. The Devtech Team is made up of devoted industry professionals with decades of experience. As our product lines signify, Devtech is focused on the natural gas, propane gas, power and industrial markets. We provide a variety of engineered measurement and control products in these industries such as gas meters, valves, odorizers, filters, instruments, flow correctors and computers, gauges, prefabricated meter & regulator sets & stations/skids, and automatic meter reading systems. Our customers can be assured of one important fact, Devtech stands behind every product we sell. Devtech has an experienced sales and service staff as well as an in-house training center where industry related seminars and schools are hosted year round. Devtech's President and Owner Charles Devlin has been in the industry for over twenty-five years having served as co-owner and President of a rep. company from 1992-2010. We are proud members of the Florida Natural Gas Association and Florida Energy Pipeline Association. Lastly and most importantly we are respectful and proud of our heritage, and we are committed to representing both our principals and customers in a professional, Christian manner.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.