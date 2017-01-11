Dream Dinners Names Ashley Sawyer Director of Franchise Development

Ashley’s background in both fast casual and fine dining, along with her track record working with franchisees, made her the perfect candidate to help grow and expand Dream Dinners stores across the U.S.

Dream Dinners, a national meal-assembly company that brings families together around the dinner table with easy, homemade meals, today announced that Ashley Pollard Sawyer has joined the company as director of franchise development. Sawyer brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience to Dream Dinners. As director of franchise development, Sawyer will focus on working with existing Dream Dinners franchisees and supporting the growth of Dream Dinners through franchisee recruitment with initial 2017 efforts kicking off in the Dallas market.

“Ashley’s background in both fast casual and fine dining, along with her track record working with franchisees, made her the perfect candidate to help grow and expand Dream Dinners stores across the U.S.,” said Darin Leonard, CEO, Dream Dinners. “Ashley will play a key role in our charge to strengthen a new generation of American families by bringing them back to the dinner table with wholesome, perfectly prepped meals.”

Dream Dinners recently announced that Dallas and Ft. Worth, Texas will be the first markets targeted for expansion in 2017. The franchise sales team will be hosting a variety of in-person and online opportunities to learn more about Dream Dinners franchising.

“I’m thrilled to be leading our franchise expansion efforts to strategically grow the Dream Dinners footprint in Texas and beyond. Dream Dinners’ mission encompasses everything I have always loved about the food industry, and it’s what drew me to the company,” Sawyer said. “Dream Dinners is very focused on bringing people together and making a difference in their lives – whether it be as a franchisee or a guest.”

Sawyer will lead the team at Franchise Expo South in Dallas from Thursday, January 12 through Saturday, January 14. Expo attendees are invited to stop by booth #110 to learn more about the Dream Dinners concept and meet the team. For more details and a free expo ticket, visit https://goo.gl/aki2GL.

Dream Dinners will host a meet and greet event on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 pm in the New Richland Hills Dream Dinners store where qualified candidates will have a hands-on opportunity to learn more about the franchise, tour the location, and see how the business works. To participate in this opportunity, visit https://goo.gl/aki2GL.

Potential candidates are invited to connect online and learn more about Dream Dinners from the comfort of their home or office via a live webinar on Thursday, January 19 at noon CST. To join the webinar, register here.

Prior to joining Dream Dinners, Sawyer was with Front Burner Brands where she worked on franchise sales and development for brands Burger 21 and The Melting Pot. She received her Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) status from the International Franchise Association in 2015.

In addition to initial expansion efforts in Texas, Dream Dinners is also scouting for qualified franchise candidates in markets across the country. To learn more about specific franchising opportunities with Dream Dinners in your state, visit http://dreamdinnersfranchise.com/growth-markets/.

ABOUT DREAM DINNERS:

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to grow great kids by promoting the family dinner. To strengthen American families by bringing the homemade meal back to the dinner table. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping and chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month's worth of meals in about an hour. A pioneer and leader of the meal assembly industry, Dream Dinners brings Homemade, Made Easy to local communities through its 86 retail locations in 24 states. Learn more at http://www.dreamdinners.com.