Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, the pioneer in enterprise imaging and clinical multimedia management solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with DiACardio Ltd to integrate their revolutionary cardiology decision support tools into Apollo’s Enterprise Imaging solution, Apollo EPMM® (Enterprise Patient Multimedia Manager).

Apollo will integrate DiACardio's innovative LVivo Toolbox, which enables cardiologists to analyze echo clips, automatically and instantly with high accuracy in a click of a button. Based on proprietary technology it enables automated calculation of the Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction and global strain (LVivo EF) in addition to automated segmental wall motion and segmental strain evaluation of the left ventricle (LVivo SG). Using these tools within Apollo EPMM, users will be able to conduct quick, accurate and objective cardiac analyses on echocardiograms at the touch of a button.

"By adding DiACardio’s groundbreaking cardiac decision support and analysis tools, Apollo continues to provide value-added capabilities integrated into our Enterprise Imaging solution set, said Mark Newburger, Apollo President & CEO, “This is part of Apollo’s ongoing strategy to provide clinical specialty analysis and imaging tools that fit seamlessly into the clinician’s workflow.”

DiACardio's VP of Business Development, Shmulik Shpiro added: "We see the collaboration with Apollo as a strategic one, allowing us to expand the utilization of DiACardio's advanced toolbox within cloud-based environments, presenting hospitals and physicians, with a unique workflow solution, enabling an automated, reliable, accurate, and quick clinical interpretation of the heart`s condition, while saving time and money.”

Recent ACC/AHA guideline updates regarding the treatment and evaluation of heart failure underscore the importance of reliable, standardized, reproducible and quantitative reporting of left ventricular function. The combined capabilities of Apollo and DiACardio represent a leap forward in cardiac imaging, establishing a new standard in echocardiography. This advancement allows us to diagnose illness more reliably, share images with colleagues more readily, and with precision, quantitatively track response to treatment in an era where CRT devices are being recommended more frequently. Cardiac experts are delighted by the products' combination of precision and convenience.

The integration of DiACardio’s LVivo toolbox into Apollo EPMM transforms the existing workflow for cardiologists and echo sonographers. The ability to automatically run ejection fraction and cardiac strain analysis from anywhere on any echocardiogram enhances the ability of clinicians to make informed clinical decisions. This is the next generation of echo evaluation.

About Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp has been a pioneer in providing healthcare enterprises with quality clinical imaging and multimedia management solutions since 1993. Apollo's Enterprise Imaging solution set addresses over 45 specialty workflows. Our solution enables safe, secure & audited universal viewing, access, and management of all the clinical multimedia and patient data across your healthcare system. Working with your EMR, Apollo unifies the entire patient record and enables authorized user access from anywhere and on any device. For more information visit http://www.apolloei.com.

About DiACardio LTD

DiACardio is a software company specializing in the development and implementation of innovative tools that enable fully automated heart evaluating in echocardiography examinations. The LVivo toolbox simplifies the workflow evaluation process and takes the subjectivity out of image evaluation. All, based on advance pattern recognition and machine learning sophisticated algorithms that, at a click of a button, enable accurate, fast and fully automatic detection of the heart’s ventricle wall borders track their movement precisely, over the duration of the echo imaging video and automatically provide parameters. (http://www.DiACardio.com)