With Nashville quickly becoming the largest city in Tennessee, it is a fitting place for CRI to focus our expansion in the state right now.

Local CPA firm RAYBURN | FITZGERALD PC has merged with top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). The RAYBURN | FITZGERALD team joins more than 1,400 current CRI professionals serving clients across the Southern United States. Physically, the RAYBURN | FITZGERALD team joins the established CRI office in Nashville.

RAYBURN | FITZGERALD provides a host of comprehensive financial services to individuals and business clients – including auditing and accounting, tax compliance and consulting, and general business consulting. Collectively, the firm’s partners offer more than 70 years of accounting expertise from both domestic and international accounting firms.

“We pride ourselves on translating our diversified experience into quality client service,” stated John Rayburn, principal of RAYBURN | FITZGERALD. “By joining CRI, we can magnify this ability since our shared expertise now includes more than 200 partners. Furthermore, this capability will be delivered with the resources and specialty services of a super-regional accounting firm.”

Currently ranked as the 21st largest accounting firm nationally, CRI boasts offices in 25 markets across nine states throughout the South. The CRI- RAYBURN | FITZGERALD merger marks the firm’s second local expansion since initially entering the Nashville market in 2007.

“With Nashville quickly becoming the largest city in Tennessee, it is a fitting place for CRI to focus our expansion in the state right now,” stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “The addition of the RAYBURN | FITZGERALD team enables us to continue growing while strengthening our local banking practice.”

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is located in 25 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction companies, governmental entities, financial institutions, healthcare entities, insurance companies, not-for-profit organizations, and manufacturing and distribution companies. CRI also offers specialized services including business consulting, forensic accounting, IT audit and assurance, SEC compliance, and tax. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, transaction advisory services, and wealth management. CRI is nationally ranked in the top 25 largest accounting firms. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

###