SITC Launches Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT

Today the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) unveils its new website, “Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT, Powered by SITC” for the greater cancer immunotherapy field. Featuring a robust online community platform that will directly connect members of the cancer immunotherapy field in ways never before achieved, Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT will serve as the premier online hub.

“As research in and clinical use of cancer immunotherapies has increased, the need has never been greater for a one-stop-shop for the entire patient care team (including physicians and patients) as well as the research community as a whole,” said SITC President, Lisa H. Butterfield, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh.

Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT will be the clearinghouse for accessing a vast array of cancer immunotherapy-related resources via a unified online community, improving communication and education for all stakeholders. Users will be able to create engaging profiles, connect to colleagues through the new SITC Member Directory, exchange scientific information with experts by visiting the SITC Resource Library and more. This type of comprehensive community does not currently exist and SITC is thrilled to offer this open-access and free expansive resource.

SITC’s new website, Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT will shape the future of cancer immunotherapy research. Visit the new site: http://www.sitcancer.org.

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world’s leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Established in 1984, SITC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, serves scientists, clinicians, academicians, patients, patient advocates, government representatives and industry leaders from around the world. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word “cure” a reality for cancer patients everywhere.

